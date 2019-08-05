How Chandigarh is gearing up to tackle dengue menace this monsoon

IF MONSOON is here, can dengue be far behind? No, especially not if necessary measures are not taken to keep the Aedes mosquito at bay. As of August 2, 10 cases of dengue have already been reported from the Tricity. The bad news is that larva of Aedes mosquito has been detected in as many as 4,710 places, including households, coolers and overhead tanks. Aedes mosquito that leads to dengue breeds in fresh stagnant water, particularly during this rainy season. This female mosquito bites during the day and in bright light, getting hyperactive in mid-afternoon.

According to the UT Health department, checking has been done in as many as 1, 67,400 households and larvae have been found in a whopping 1,657 households. The team also inspected 49,070 coolers and found larvae in 2216.

A senior officer of malaria wing of UT health department told Chandigarh Newsline said that the mosquito is active from August to September and it is imperative for residents to begin taking precautions.

Going by the data of the last five years, Chandigarh reported the highest number of dengue cases in 2017 with their number shooting up to 1,951 from 1,246 cases in 2016. The year 2018 was the least deadly in the last five years with just 301 dengue cases, one-third of 966 patients in 2015.

New strategy

UT claims to have adopted a new strategy this year. This entails a survey, followed by spray and fogging, only if required. As of now it is using Temephos granules in stagnant water.

According to the health department, they have undertaken an extensive house-to-house survey. “We have a new strategy for 2019: First survey; then spray; and then fogging if required. The progress of all units is being monitored every day. All team leaders report to the headquarters daily. Also, the Regional Office of Health & Family Welfare has joined hands with Malaria Wing of UT for a joint entomological survey,” a senior official from the health department said.

They stated that Temephos granules are being extensively used for stagnant water collections in manmade containers to prevent mosquito breeding. Temephos (trade name Abate) is an organophosphate larvicide used to treat water infested with disease-carrying insects, including mosquitoes, midges, and black fly larvae.

The officials said a special drive was also carried out at motor market, Sector 38, on July 26 and several breeding sources were destroyed. As many as 15 notices were issued to the defaulters. Chandigarh health department officials say they found most of the larvae in open containers and tyres. An official said they checked 16,089 tyres of which larva was found in 206 tyres.

Similarly, 1.69 lakh containers were checked and larvae were found in 622 of them.

Notices to govt offices

The UT health department issued show-cause notices to 19 government offices, 10 religious places, five bhawans, hostels, schools and private offices each, besides a college after its officials found larvae on their premises.

Status of fogging

Even though lakhs of households which require immediate fogging as the season is here, till August 1, fogging with hand-held machines has been done at only 288 indoor locations (4884 rooms) and in 285 open areas. Fogging with vehicle-mounted machine has been done at 211 areas, which include slums, colonies and sectors. A total of 544 indoor locations and 471 open areas have been sprayed. This month, fogging will be done in urban sectors as well. The health officials said they have also sprayed/treated 13,627 water bodies.

All about aedes

Aedes aegypti mosquitoes most commonly feed at dusk and dawn, indoors, in shady areas, or when the weather is cloudy. The mosquitoes prefer to breed in stagnant water such as in flower vases, uncovered barrels, buckets, and discarded tyres, but the most dangerous areas are wet shower floors and toilet tanks, as they allow the mosquitoes to breed at home.

Certain chemicals emanating from bacteria in water containers stimulate the female mosquitoes to lay their eggs. They are particularly motivated to lay eggs in water containers that have the correct amounts of specific fatty acids associated with bacteria involved in the degradation of leaves and other organic matter in water.

How are we responsible?

Mosquito expert Dr Jagbir Singh, who has retired from the Department of Zoology at Punjabi University, Patiala, says we humans are responsible for the rising incidence of dengue. “I remember in 1996, there were just five specimens of Aedes mosquito and now I have 20,000 specimens in my laboratory. I feel humans are responsible for it,” he said.

The professor said that people don’t properly dispose of containers with leftover liquids; they don’t change the water in pots kept for birds or in other open containers lying around the house. Dr Singh says 46 species of mosquitoes are active in Punjab at the moment. The professor had been conducting research in the matter for the last 10 years and he holds environmental degradation responsible for the growth of this species.