How Chandigarh cops were caught napping as shooters escaped

Shooting took place at a stone's throw from police naka. The shooters crossed almost the entire city and over 2 dozen police checkposts: before escaping

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
4 min readJun 14, 2026 11:21 AM IST
A forensic team at the pharmacy shop in Chandigarh, Saturday. (ANI)A forensic team at the pharmacy shop in Chandigarh, Saturday. (Photo/ANI)
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About 2.30 pm, two young men with their faces covered and donning caps shot dead Janki Das, the cashier at a Sector 11 chemist shop. Multiple gunshots were fired from an automatic pistol in broad daylight in a shop filled with customers. Both assailants running out of the shop were captured by CCTV cameras in the area.

Barely 20-30 metres from the crime scene, police personnel deployed at a barricade were caught napping, having no wind of what transpired moments ago, and the assailants got on the motorbike of their accomplice waiting at some distance and sped away. It is not yet clear whether they had helmets on.

“The motorcycle used in the crime was stolen from Tarn Taran. The registration number displayed on the damaged number plate was found to be fake,” a police officer privy to the investigation said.

From the crime scene to Bougainvillaea Garden in Sector 3, where the motorbike was found dumped, police traced the assailants’ 1.5 to 2-km journey. The bike was dumped barely 700-800 metres away from the Haryana chief minister’s residence, almost equidistant to the Sector 3 police station, and very close to MLAs’ flats — an extremely high-security zone.

Based on technical inputs and CCTV surveillance, investigating officers found the duo taking an auto-rickshaw and moving towards Kajheri village on the Chandigarh-Mohali border — around 10 km, where they dumped the motorbike, according to police sources.

Also Read | 13 rounds fired from auto pistol: Cashier killing rocks Chandigarh

Sources said police suspected the accused had eventually crossed over to Mohali.

The entire route the accused took to escape has several vital installations, including the police headquarters, Reserve Bank of India, Municipal Corporation, UT Secretariat, besides several other government offices and vital installations, which have round-the-clock security and surveillance.

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The assailants escaped, dodging all security apparatus and surveillance systems in place en route, raising serious questions over the Chandigarh Police’s efficacy in surveillance and interception mechanisms through one of the city’s highly monitored and protected stretches.

According to officials, the auto-rickshaw driver was not known to the accused and appears to have been hired at random after they dumped their motorbike. “The assailants’ movement has been traced till Sector 43-Kajheri village stretch. Thereafter, they are suspected to have escaped into Mohali,” a police officer said.

The escape route falls within the Chandigarh Police’s Central and South Sub-Divisions, which comprises jurisdictions of at least five police stations, including Sector 11, 3, Sarangapur, 17 and 36. Police sources said more than two dozen police checkposts would have been operational across these two subdivisions at that time. Despite these deployments, the attackers managed to leave the crime scene, switch vehicles and cross the city limits.

A senior police officer said multiple teams are working on the case, and the Punjab Police has been alerted. “Our different teams are working on the case. The assailants, reportedly, after dumping their motorcycle, escaped towards Punjab. Punjab Police has also been alerted, and a joint operation to arrest the accused is underway,” the officer said.

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The incident has once again brought Chandigarh’s security infrastructure under scrutiny. The city has around 2,200 CCTV cameras installed across roads, intersections and public places. Yet, despite being captured on multiple cameras and moving through an area covered by four police stations and several checkpoints, the assailants outsmarted the law enforcement apparatus.

Janki Das, 45, a native of Himachal Pradesh, succumbed to gunshot injuries after two men posing as customers entered the medical store and opened fire at close range. The accused remains at large.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

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