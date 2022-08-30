How Bishnoi expanded crime network in Punjab: quid pro quo with local gangs

Named as a key accused in the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is in a sort of quid pro quo arrangement with local gangsters in Punjab and other states, investigators have found.

“Bishnoi and his gang are practicing the adage that an enemy’s enemy is a friend,” said a senior police officer privy to the interrogation of Bishnoi in Punjab.

This has helped Bishnoi gang in expanding its tentacles in Punjab and beyond, said the officer.

The officer further said that Bishnoi’s interrogation revealed that he had not anticipated that there would be so much groundswell against Moosewala’s murder. “They (Bishnoi gang) had selected a high profile target to take revenge for killing of Vicky Middukhera. They never anticipated that things will spiral to this level with people condemning the murder of Moosewala at such scale,” added the officer.

Bsihnoi and his gang had anticipated heat from law enforcement, but not at the scale and speed at which police acted against the conspirators across several states.

Moosewala was killed in a hail of bullets at Jahawarke village in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, a day after his security cover was trimmed. The singer, police said, was killed allegedly at the behest of Bishnoi and his Canada-based associate Goldy Brar to avenge the murder of Middukhera, a Youth Akali Dal leader, who was shot on August 7 last year in sector 71 of Mohali. It was alleged that Mossewala’s manager Shaganpreet Singh, currently in Australia, had provided logistics support to killers of Middukhera.

Bishnoi, meanwhile, has been convicted in four cases in Punjab – one each in Faridkot and Ferozepur and two in Mohali — between October 2010 to September 2016 under various criminal charges.

Data accessed by The Indian Express reveals that in 10 cases registered between May 2012 and November 2017, Bishnoi was either acquitted or discharged or the cases were quashed.

Apart from four cases where he has been convicted, Bishnoi is an under-trial in four cases and faces investigation in another 10 in various districts of Punjab.

Apart from Mansa, where he was initially brought from Delhi on transit remand in connection with the Moosewala murder case, Bishnoi has been taken to Amritsar, Hoshiarpur and Muktsar in connection with questioning in connection with various cases. Ha has also been grilled by DGP Gaurav Yadav, who immediately after taking charge as the state police chief, went to Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) at Kharar to question the gangster.

The case dossier

Cases in which Bishnoi has been convicted

October 2, 2010: Case at Phase-8 police station in Mohali under sections 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and section 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

January 18, 2015: At Sohana police station under sections 224 and 225 (Resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) and section 232 (Counterfeiting Indian coin) of the IPC.

March 5, 2015: Case registered at Fazilka Sadar police station under sections of NDPS Act.

September 13, 2016: Case registered at Faridkot city police station under section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and a section of Prison Act at Faridkot city police station.

Cases in which he is an under-trial

February 5, 2011: FIR registered at phase 8 police station in Mohali under sections 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 506 (Criminal intimidation), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC and under sections of Arms Act

July 7, 2012: Booked at Nayagaon police station in Mohali under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (Criminal intimidation), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC and under sections of Arms Act .

September 7, 2017: Booked in a case at Dera Bassi police station in Mohali under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 395 (dacoity), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

December 2, 2019: Booked at Malout city police station in Muktsar under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC and under sections of the Arms Act.

Under investigation

Bishnoi is being investigated by Punjab Police in 10 cases registered between December 19, 2021 till May 29 this year (Moosewala murder case). He is being probed in two cases each in Faridkot, Muktsar and Amritsar (Rural), apart from one case each in Hoshiarpur, Moga, and State Crime wing for various offences, including three each registered for murder and attempt to murder, among others.

Acquitted/discharged

He has acquitted or discharged in five cases in Fazilka, two in Mohali and one each in Faridkot, Ferozepur and Patiala. These cases were registered against him for various offences under the IPC, including attempt to murder, and under the Arms Act and Prisons Act.

Cases in other states

Booked in criminal cases in Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Haryana