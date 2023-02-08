scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Advertisement

Housing board to auction 137 properties from today

CHB CEO Yashpal Garg said the reserve price of commercial properties have been slashed by 10 per cent and they are hoping to get a good response this time.

The auction will end on March 7 (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Housing board to auction 137 properties from today
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

After slashing the reserve price of commercial properties by 10 per cent, the Chandigarh Housing Board will auction as many as 137 residential and commercial properties from February 8. It was after the board failed to get a response for its commercial properties on leasehold basis that the rates were slashed. The auction will end on March 7.

While 45 residential units on freehold basis will go under the hammer, there would be 92 commercial units that are available on leasehold basis.

The previous auction, held on January 24, received a lukewarm response as there were only nine takers out of a total 140. For the 91 commercial properties on leasehold basis, the board found only two buyers.

CHB CEO Yashpal Garg said the reserve price of commercial properties have been slashed by 10 per cent and they are hoping to get a good response this time.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 7, 2023: Know about Turkey and Syria Earthquake, Ex si...
UPSC Key- February 7, 2023: Know about Turkey and Syria Earthquake, Ex si...
Joe Biden’s a great President. He should not run again
Joe Biden’s a great President. He should not run again
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
More from Chandigarh

“All willing participants may visit the official website of the CHB (www.chbonline.in) to understand the procedure. The terms and conditions and the tentative list can be downloaded from the website. To submit e-bids, a bidder is required to get registered at https://etenders.chd.nic.in. A valid e-mail id, phone number and digital signature are the basic requirements to participate in the e-tender process,” a statement said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-02-2023 at 02:16 IST
Next Story

68-year-old differently abled man succumbs to injuries

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close