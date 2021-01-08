Housing Board demolishes unauthorised construction in 2 houses of Indira Colony

THE CHANDIGARH Housing Board (CHB) demolished new “unauthorised” constructions in two houses at Chandigarh’s Indira Colony on Thursday. Officials said a staircase and ‘chajjas’ projecting on public land. In both cases, challans to stop further constructions and remove the fresh violations were issued in March and October last year, but these were not complied with by the allottees.

CHB is computing cost of demolitions, which will be recovered from the allottees and in case of its non-payment their allotment is liable to be canceled, it was said.

“To ensure effective actions against fresh illegal/un-authorised constructions, the CHB is adopting zero tolerance policy. The Enforcement Squad is making daily inspections in all sectors to identify fresh violations/alterations and effective actions are taken in each of such case,” a statement issued by CHB said.

On the spot, challans are being issued by the Enforcement Squad with the direction to immediately stop further construction and remove the same. After issuance of challans, repeated inspections are carried out to see whether the further constructions have been stopped.

Photographs of the fresh constructions were also taken.

“If further constructions are stopped and the allottee starts removing the violations, the CHB wait for three days before taking up the demolition work. If further constructions are not stopped, then demolition may be carried out immediately,” it was stated.

In case of demolitions by CHB either immediately or after three days, cost of demolition will be recovered from the allottee.

Though required precautions are taken during the demolition, there is possibility that adjoining structures may get damaged and in such event the allottee will be responsible for such extra damage to own or adjoining units.

Additional constructions permitted in ‘need-based changes’ also cannot be started without submission of required documents and obtaining permission from the Chandigarh Housing Board.