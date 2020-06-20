Houses lying vacant in Bathinda Thermal Colony to be allotted to police dept staff

Closed Guru Nanak Dev Thermal Plant in Bathinda. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Closed Guru Nanak Dev Thermal Plant in Bathinda. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

THREE YEARS after closure of the Bathinda thermal plant, which was being operated by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), the houses lying vacant in Thermal Colony will be allotted to staff of the police department.

There are 1,700 houses in this colony which are a mix of kothis, one BHK and two BHK apartments.

There was unrest in the colony on Tuesday when a team of the district administration including DC Bathinda B Srini Vasan arrived to hold a meeting in the guest house. “The board of directors of the thermal plant had already decided that vacant houses can be allotted by administration to officers and other government employees of police department. But when people from the DC office started doing surveys of each house where employees are already living Tuesday morning, we gathered outside the thermal guest house and raised slogans against the officials,” an employee told The Indian Express.

Ajaypal Singh Atwal, general secretary of PSEB Engineers Association said, “All the 61 houses in A block were already occupied by our officers. But they were adamant to take entire A block by shifting out officers to another block, which is not justified. This is PSPCL’s colony and hence this was sheer high-handedness on the part of administrative officials.”

He added, “We have filed a police complaint as one gazetted official even snatched a file of thermal colony from our senior female officer Rupinder Dhaliwal. We cannot accept such arrogance. Our complaint is still pending with police, though authorities have agreed not to displace our staff members.”

Videos which have gone viral show a few government officials quickly trying to get into their cars while slogans are being raised against the Punjab government. Later a dharna was also organised by PSPCL employees of the thermal plant on the main road.

Though the plant has been closed, but some staff still stay inside the thermal colony. Some are employed for regular maintenance of the plant, others have been posted in nearby areas but they stay in allotted houses in the colony. As of now nearly 40 officers’ houses built in about 700-800 sq. yards are lying vacant while nearly 500 mix of 1 and 2 BHK houses as well.

Reacting to the protest, DC B Srini Vasan said, “We had a meeting with the employees on Wednesday and only those houses will be occupied which are vacant. Survey was a routine exercise.”

The colony has been divided into four blocks — A,B , C and D. Most of the vacant house are in C and D blocks.

