Houses facing V2/V3 roads told to seal shut gates in 30 days to protect cyclists

THE UT Estate Office Saturday gave one month’s time to all house owners who have gates facing the cycle tracks on V-2, V-3 roads to permanently close them. Those that fail to do so will have notices of resumption and cancellation of properties issued against them.

House gates that open up towards V-2, V-3 roads are not allowed in Chandigarh and have been causing inconveniences to many.

“The UT administration has laid down cycle tracks in almost all the sectors of the city and the opening of gates on V-2/V-3 roads is creating hindrance and obstruction to the public passage. Estate Office has already completed a survey of all such houses.

The Deputy Commissioner-cum-Estate Officer is of the view such gates can be termed a blatant violation of the building by-laws. The deputy commissioner further informed that the owners of such houses shall set right the said violation within one month’s time”, the released press statement stated.