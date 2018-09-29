House used as police post after owner booked in drugs cases, HC seeks report from Moga SSP

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court has asked the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Moga district to file a report regarding the status of the house that is being used as a police post, despite belonging to an accused against whom five cases are registered, including two under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The order has been passed by Justice Daya Chaudhary in the case of accused Jagdev Singh, against whom an FIR was registered in June 2017. A Special Investigation Team, comprising the Moga SP (Investigation), DSP (city) and SHO of Moga city police station had been constituted in April 2018 to probe the case after the HC had initially asked the state government to see if the anti-drug STF can take over the case.

The order, asking the SSP to clarify the position on the house, has been passed in the backdrop of Singh’s counsel P S Sekhon submitting before the single bench that the house is being occupied illegally by the police, as there is no rent agreement or any other document authorising them to use it. Sekhon added the rent was paid only for a month.

The police, however, informed the court that the rent was paid for a year, but now Singh has stopped taking it. Justice Chaudhary has asked the Moga SSP to file an affidavit “within a period of two weeks after verifying the fact as to whether there was some agreement between the parties for letting out the house on rent or not and how much rent was paid and when.” Singh’s arrest was stayed by the HC in February 2018 after it noted that the accused was not arrested on the spot during recovery of drugs and despite the number of cases against him, his house was taken on rent as a police post.

Singh has also sought an anticipatory bail in a case of recovery of 350 kg poppy husk.