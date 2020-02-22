Chandigarh: House to discuss Jaypee group issue

Jaypee garbage processing plant at Dadumajra in Chandigarh. (Express) Jaypee garbage processing plant at Dadumajra in Chandigarh. (Express)

THE GENERAL House in its meeting on February 25 will discuss whether to terminate or continue the agreement with Jaypee group. The matter has been brought to the General House after the National Green Tribunal gave one month time to the Corporation to take a decision. Jaypee runs the garbage processing plant in the city and has been in a battle with MC over processing of waste.

Some councillors are already against the contract with the company that runs the sole garbage processing plant in Dadumajra, Chandigarh.

The NGT in its order on February 12 had stated, “If it is not possible for the Municipal Corporation and the contractor to work together under the existing or revised contract terms, the corporation must make an alternative arrangement within one month.”

The committee appointed by the NGT had already recommended removal of the waste material by the civic body and to deliver segregated solid waste to the plant. It was also suggested that the Corporation may engage services of experts to assess the efficiency of the machinery available at the plant.

“It is for the corporation to take a decision whether the contract assigned to the project proponent is viable or satisfactory or not and if not, what alternative arrangement are to be made. Corporation must ensure that solid waste management takes place appropriately and expeditiously without endangering the life of people. If it is not possible for the Corporation and the contractor to work together under the existing or revised contract terms, the Corporation must make alternative arrangement within one month from today,” it was observed in the detailed order of the NGT.

