House ransacked, thieves steal Rs 3.5L cash, gold ornaments

August 12, 2022 3:34:46 am
Gold jewellery worth lakhs of rupees and Rs 3.5 lakh cash were found stolen from a house in Sector 8 Wednesday. The house owners returned from Shimla to find their house ransacked.
The stolen ornaments include gold coins, a locket, pins and rings among others.
House owner Jagdeep Singh, a retired government bank employee, said that his family was at Hotel Mountview on August 7 for his daughter’s marriage ceremony before leaving for Shimla the next day.
When they returned, they found all cupboards broken and valuable items stolen, Jagdeep told the police in his complaint.
Subscriber Only Stories
The case was registered at the Sector 3 police station.
More burglaries in Chandigarh
In another burglary, unidentified individuals stole Rs 3 lakh cash, a camera and an Apple iPad from a house in Daria village Wednesday night. Rajesh Gupta, the house occupant, reported to police that thieves entered the house after breaking a glass door.
Police have registered a case.
Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
Another house was targets by robbers in Dhanas Thursday. Ornaments – one gold chain, four silver bracelets, 3 gold rings and 10 silver ankle bracelets among others – were stolen from the house. A case was registered at Sarangpur police station on the complaint of Pyare Lal.
He reported to police that the thieves had entered the house from the back.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'
PB Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish KumarPremium
A Dhaka Hindu and a Kolkata Muslim recount what Independence meant to themPremium
Sajjid Chinoy: 'Rupee is a better-performing currency against dollar on a trade-weighted basis'Premium
My India, my Pakistan
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
Latest News
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his post-poll vaults
Delhi Confidential: Opposition Skips Ceremony
Speaker apologises after security staff assault truck driver
Meeting with BJP leader: Ayali calls Valtoha’s bluff
SAD claims its acting district chiefs have full faith in Badal’s leadership
Uttarakhand plans to make abandoned bridges tourist attractions
The rise and fall of the Kakas — and Akali Dal
Senior citizen concession: Loss to Railways lowest in lower classes
Sexual harassment case: SC calls on courts to treat victims sensitively
Post-matric scholarship: ‘Act against institutes withholding degrees of SC students’
Punjab Speaker’s security men thrash truck driver; he says sorry, seeks probe
Couple stabs 4 of their family to death, woman held: Police