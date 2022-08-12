scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 11, 2022

House ransacked, thieves steal Rs 3.5L cash, gold ornaments

House owner Jagdeep Singh, a retired government bank employee, said that his family was at Hotel Mountview on August 7 for his daughter’s marriage ceremony before leaving for Shimla the next day.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 12, 2022 3:34:46 am
In one of the cases, the house owner returned from Shimla only to find all cupboards broken and valuable items, including gold coins, a locket, pins and rings, stolen.

Gold jewellery worth lakhs of rupees and Rs 3.5 lakh cash were found stolen from a house in Sector 8 Wednesday. The house owners returned from Shimla to find their house ransacked.

The stolen ornaments include gold coins, a locket, pins and rings among others.

House owner Jagdeep Singh, a retired government bank employee, said that his family was at Hotel Mountview on August 7 for his daughter’s marriage ceremony before leaving for Shimla the next day.

When they returned, they found all cupboards broken and valuable items stolen, Jagdeep told the police in his complaint.

The case was registered at the Sector 3 police station.

 More burglaries in Chandigarh

In another burglary, unidentified individuals stole Rs 3 lakh cash, a camera and an Apple iPad from a house in Daria village Wednesday night. Rajesh Gupta, the house occupant, reported to police that thieves entered the house after breaking a glass door.

Police have registered a case.

Another house was targets by robbers in Dhanas Thursday. Ornaments – one gold chain, four silver bracelets, 3 gold rings and 10 silver ankle bracelets among others – were stolen from the house. A case was registered at Sarangpur police station on the complaint of Pyare Lal.

He reported to police that the thieves had entered the house from the back.

