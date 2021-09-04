House pays tribute to Milkha Singh, farmers who died during protest

The Punjab Assembly Friday paid tribute to sprint legend Milkha Singh, former cricketer Yashpal Sharma, centenarian sprinter Man Kaur and the farmers who lost their lives during the agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws.

On the onset of the one-day special session, convened to commemorate the 400th ‘Parkash Purb’ of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the House also paid tribute to former Union minister RL Bhatia, former ministers Gurnam Singh Abul Khurana, Gulzar Singh, Surjit Kaur Kalkat, Chaudhri Radha Krishan and Inderjit Singh Zira, former chief parliamentary secretary Jagdish Sawhney besides former MLAs Sukhdarshan Singh Marar and Jagraj Singh Gill.

The House also paid tributes to Sepoy Prabhjit Singh and freedom fighters Kala Singh, Gurdev Singh, Ranjit Singh and Sulakhan Singh. Former state chief secretary Y S Ratra and ex-director General of Police Mohd. Izhaar Alam were also included in the references along with the founder of Centre for Research on Rural and Industrial Development (CRRID) Rashpal Malhotra.

Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi proposed the names of former cricketer Yashpal Sharma and former captain of Indian volleyball team Nirmal Milkha Singh, who was Milkha Singh’s wife, for obituary references.

Congress MLA Randeep Singh also proposed the name of Gurjant Singh, who died in line of duty, MLA Raikot Jagtar Singh proposed name of Sub Inspector Gurmukh Singh while MLA Pawan Kumar Tinnu proposed the name of Chancellor, Baba Bhag Singh University, Sant Baba Dilawar Singh, to be included in the obituary list.

Deputy Leader of Opposition, Sarvjit Kaur Manuke and SAD MLA Sharanjit Singh Dhillon demanded that the name farmers who lost their lives during the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the central farm laws should also be included.

A two-minute silence was observed in the memory of departed souls as a mark of respect during the obituary references.