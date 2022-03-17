House passes Bill to exempt old tractors from ban in NCR for three years

The Haryana Assembly Wednesday passed a Bill to exempt for three years tractors from a rule that bans diesel vehicles older than 10 years in the National Capital Region (NCR.

The Haryana Laws (Special Provisions) Amendment Bill, 2022, to amend the Haryana Laws (Special Provisions) Act, 2019, was taken up for discussion and passed two days after it was tabled in the House by Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma. No legislator opposed the Bill.

According to the government, in pursuance to various orders passed by the National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court from time to time, there is a complete ban on the operation of diesel vehicles older than 10 years in the NCR. Accordingly, the operation of such vehicles, including specified agriculture purpose vehicles, is not allowed in the districts of Haryana falling in NCR.

“In order to provide the temporary relief to the farmers and other affected people residing in the districts of Haryana falling under NCR in respect of operation of specified agriculture propose vehicles, the Haryana Laws (Special Provisions) Act, 2019 was got notified by the state government on March 18, 2019 having a validity of one year from the date of its commencement,” read the provisions of the Bill.

Sharma said the validity of the Act will be enhanced up to June 30, 2025. “And in this period of time, various policy issues and support for phasing out the specified agriculture vehicles from the National Capital Region are expected to be finalised,” Sharma added.

According to the provisions of the Bill, “all notices issued by the state government or any authority for any coercive action against any specified agricultural purpose vehicle only on the ground that such specified agricultural purpose vehicle has been registered for a period of ten years or more, shall be suspended and no coercive action shall be taken from the date of commencement of this Act till June 30, 2025”.

The state government within the validity of this Act shall make a policy for phasing out the specified agricultural purpose vehicles from the National Capital Region, Haryana, as per the bill.

On March 7, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said in the Assembly that the state will bring a legislation exempting tractors from the ban.

The NGT has taken a stand that plying of diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years respectively will not be allowed in the NCR area, the chief minister had earlier told the House.