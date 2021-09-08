House panel submit report on ‘torture’ of farmers in Delhi post Jan 26 violence

A special committee of Punjab Vidhan Sabha — constituted for probing the alleged atrocities of Delhi Police on farmers, youths, and others in the aftermath of the Republic Day violence this year — submitted its report to Speaker Rana KP Singh on Tuesday.

The committee was constituted by the Speaker following the demands of members of the House on March 5.

It was formally convened on March 30, with Kuldeep Singh Vaid as its chairperson and MLAs Kulbir Singh Zira, Fatehjung Singh Bajwa, Sarabjit Kaur Manuke, and Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra as members.

The committee prepared its report after visiting Ludhiana, Moga, Bathinda, Sangrur, Mansa, Nawanshahr, Jalandhar and Amritsar districts to meet farmers and the youths there, an official statement said.

The committee recorded the statements of the affected farmers and youths in the report.

Vaid along with members Zira and Chandumajra handed over the report to the Punjab Speaker. Rana K P Singh said the report will be sent to the Punjab government through a proper channel to ensure justice to the victims.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal legislator Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra sought tabling of the report in the House.