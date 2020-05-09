House help tests positive in Chandigarh, shuttled between hospitals before being admitted

This is the first case to be reported from sector 27B. (Representational image) This is the first case to be reported from sector 27B. (Representational image)

THE HOUSE help working at Sector 27B resident’s house, who tested positive, had come in contact with 122 people, said the quarantine team upon tracing her contacts on Friday. came out to be positive and did household works with the Bapu dham based driver of the family had come in contact with 122 people when contact tracing was done, as per the quarantine team.

The house help was also in contact with the driver at the residence, who’s report is still awaited. However, administration officials quarantined the chemist shop workers, where the driver visited, and the milkman who supplied milk to the family and had come in contact with the house help.

In a Sector WhatsApp group, the 85-year-old owner of the house maintained that the driver from Bapu dham came just once to take salary that too on April 10. The owner added that she did not require the services of the driver. She added that she had sent the maid to the hospital.

However, local councillor Devinder Singh Babla said that according to government authorities, the driver from Bapu dham kept coming to the residence and also visited on April 25 and during other times which are being concealed.

While speaking to The Indian Express, Babla said, “It is not a crime to get infected. Just that if the maid has developed fever, they can intimate us so that we coordinate with the authorities. The maid has been going around taking vegetables from vendors, taking the dog for a walk and various other things.”

This is the first case to be reported from sector 27B.

Baljinder Singh Bittu, Chairman of FOSWAC, Chandigarh said that they have already appealed to the residents to not call house helps and drivers, especially those from Bapu Dham.

Health department did not act timely

The owner stated that the maid had mild fever on April 23 and informed her son about it on April 24 evening.

She added that on April 25, the house help was referred to a dispensary in Sector 19 where they told her they were not seeing patients with fever and that she should go to Sector 16, where she got medicine for five days. On experiencing high fever, she visited the hospital again in April 28 and was given medicines for three more days. The owner added that her samples were taken on April 29 and she was admitted.

It was alleged that the house help kept asking about her report, but she was not informed about them. Meanwhile, UT Adviser Manoj Parida said that there was absolutely no delay in sealing or containing the affected area.

When asked about why the Bapu dham colony was sealed in phases, he said, “When the first case was reported, we sealed the affected part where 3,000 people were staying. Then we expanded the sealed area. There was no delay at all in sealing the area. It was done immediately as and when the cases were reported.”

