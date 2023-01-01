House help drugs senior citizen employers, escapes with Rs 20L

A senior citizen in Chandigarh’s Sector 34 and his wife were allegedly drugged and robbed of their belongings inside their two-storey house on Saturday by their domestic help Pooja (24) who was hired a week ago, police said.

It is suspected that the help mixed sedatives in the food she gave to the couple. Around Rs 20 lakh along with gold ornaments worth an amount yet to estimated were found missing from the house. The help allegedly took the cash and valuables after breaking the locks of the iron almirahs.

According to the police, Bhupinder Singh (85) and his wife, Kawaljeet Kaur (79) were found unconscious on Saturday morning by their driver, who entered the house after receiving no response to his phone calls. The couple’s children had gone to attend a wedding.

The domestic help was found missing along with the gold ornaments, cash, and other valuables, including electronic

items. Sources said that the police were informed about the incident and the couple was rushed to a local government hospital. Police said that Singh regained consciousness, but his wife is under observation.

Singh runs a garment showroom in Sector 20.

“One of the family members said that Pooja had randomly contacted many houses seeking a job in their locality last week. The couple selected her and allowed her to stay in the servant quarters situated in the backyard of their house,” a senior police officer said.

The officer added that the couple did not ask the help, who claimed her name was Pooja, to submit any photo or identity proof and her details were not submitted to the police either.

“The couple is yet to give us the details of exact jewellery which was found missing. Many valuables were found intact also in the house. Apparently, the help was not aware about the locations where these valuables were kept,” it was added.

Advertisement

Police officers, including DSP (South) Charanjit Singh Virk, SHO Sector 34 police station, Inspector Devinder Singh, and a team of forensic experts visited the spot. The police also collected food samples from the kitchen.

Earlier, a domestic help whose antecedents were also not registered with the local police had stolen around Rs 17 lakh along with other valuables from the house of a businessman after drugging his wife in Sector 10 on September 11. Police suspect the help, who said her name was Indrani, has escaped to Nepal. The case is still unsolved.

23,895 domestic helps, tenants registered

At least 23,895 domestic helps, tenants and paying guests were verified and registered with the Chandigarh police in the last five years, a reply to ab RTI by The Indian Express had revealed last month. A total of 31 per cent (9,424) of those verified out of 23,895 are in the Central police division comprising Sector 3 police station (1,456), Sector 11 police station (4,449), Sector 17 police station (2,269) and Sarangpur police station (1,250).

Advertisement

The South division and South West division of Chandigarh police has minimum registration of helps, tenants and paying guests.