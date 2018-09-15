House gives Chandigarh three stars for being garbage-free

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (File) Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (File)

The General House of the Municipal Corporation on Friday resolved to give Chandigarh a three-star rating in terms of being a “garbage-free city”.

As cities will be evaluated on the basis of star rating achieved by them according to the procedure released by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the House gave a three-star rating to Chandigarh.

MC Commissioner K K Yadav said that as and when they keep covering the other parameters as specified in the criteria, they will move to the next step and give five star and seven star ratings accordingly.

“After we claim this rating, the Government of India will appoint a third party for inspection and they will verify our claims. If we don’t live up to that declaration and fail in any of the parameters we have claimed for, we will lose marks and accordingly the rating too,” said the Commissioner. “Chandigarh has to initially have a valid three-star rating for getting higher certifications progressively. The city can declare and apply for certification of higher star rating at any point after achieving a specified star rating,” he added.

For a three-star declaration, different parameters like managing construction and demolition waste, segregation and various others will be considered and accordingly inspected by the third party if these parameters are fulfilled.

Councillor Arun Sood said that to claim a three-star city, there has to be 80 per cent waste segregation, which wasn’t there at all in Chandigarh. So, how could they claim to be three star, he asked. “When we are not fulfilling the parameters like the most important being segregation, how can we make the claim,” Sood added.

The officials, however, said they will achieve the said parameters soon as now, they have even approved the agenda of managing the door-to-door garbage collection and segregation would thus be implemented.

Sood, however, stated that it was a mere eyewash if claims were being made without achieving the required target. The House was also informed that NGOs can be associated with the Municipal Corporation so that they can get into “Name and shame” for those residents who do not carry out door-to-door waste segregation.

Also, as per the proposal, the city will be bin free. The waste collected by the MC staff at present is transported to the collection point by cycle cart. The House proposed to stop transporting road sweeping waste with cycle carts to secondary collection points and procure a sufficient number of bins with wheels and bags.

