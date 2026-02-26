House arrest issue rocks session, govt pushes mega transit

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The fourth day of the ongoing Budget Session of Haryana Assembly once again commenced with heated arguments between the treasury and opposition benches. The Congress legislators led by Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda accused the BJP government of using state police force to indulge in house-arrest of Congress leaders across the State so that they could not participate in the protest march that Congress had announced, Wednesday.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, however, vehemently refuted the Congress’ accusations and said that “nobody was placed under arrest”.
Congress MLA BB Batra raised the issue of Congress leaders being placed under house arrest in Haryana. Following this, Hooda said that there are concerns about their security and the government must respond to this.
In response, Speaker Harvinder Kalyan said that this was a decision of the UT (Union Territory) administration as the security outside the Vidhan Sabha premises was under the jurisdiction of Chandigarh Police. “It did not occur within the Assembly premises, so it is not a matter for discussion here”, Speaker said. Hooda countered and went on to say that “if the government does not respond, we shall not allow the Chief Minister to leave the Assembly”.
Congress MLAs waved photographs in the House of Congress leaders who were allegedly placed under house arrest. Minister Mahipal Dhanda said “it is possible security guards were simply stationed there and photographs were taken. The matter should be investigated”.
CM Nayab Singh Saini stated that “no one had been placed under house arrest”. “Congress party comes up with a new issue every time. As far as we know, there is no case of house arrest. A designated location [for protests] has been fixed in Sector 25, Chandigarh, where protests can be held. However, since protests were held around the Assembly, the UT administration took note of it and that’s why police/ security was deployed”.
“The police had neither detained nor restricted any individual. Even the pictorial visuals presented in the House did not substantiate the charge.
Speaking during the proceedings of the Session, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini informed the House that “a meeting was held on February 24 in which the final alignment of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor between Gurugram, Faridabad, and Noida was approved. Of this corridor, 52 kilometers will fall within Haryana.
