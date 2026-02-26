House arrest issue rocks session, govt pushes mega transit

The fourth day of the ongoing Budget Session of Haryana Assembly once again commenced with heated arguments between the treasury and opposition benches. The Congress legislators led by Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda accused the BJP government of using state police force to indulge in house-arrest of Congress leaders across the State so that they could not participate in the protest march that Congress had announced, Wednesday.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, however, vehemently refuted the Congress’ accusations and said that “nobody was placed under arrest”.

Congress MLA BB Batra raised the issue of Congress leaders being placed under house arrest in Haryana. Following this, Hooda said that there are concerns about their security and the government must respond to this.