Sidhu announced new punjab congress chief: Hours before announcement, a meeting with Jalandhar MLAs

HOURS BEFORE he was announced the new Punjab Congress chief, party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu met a group of Jalandhar MLAs Sunday evening.

Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s loyalists did not attend the meeting.

The meeting was held at the residence of party leader Avtar Singh Henry. Among those present were former PPCC president Mohinder Singh Kaypee, Avtar Singh Henry’s MLA son Bawa Henry, Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh and Tanda Urmur (Hoshiarpur) MLA Sangat Singh Gilzian. Sidhu also visited the Kaypee’s residence later on.

MLA from Jalandhar Central Assembly segment Rajinder Beri and Jalandhar West MLA Sushil Rinku stayed away.

After the meeting, Sidhu refused to talk to media. Henry said they will follow the party’s decision and denied any groupism. Sources said mobilisation of ground-level party workers ahead of elections was discussed. An MLA said that with Sidhu in the field, the party workers’ morale is up.