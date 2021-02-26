Hottest day in February: Chandigarh’s temperature rises to 33.6 degrees Celsius

The temperature surpassed the forecast of The India Meteorological Department (IMD) which had said that the maximum temperature could rise to 32 degrees Celsius. (File Photo)

The observatory located at International Airport recorded a maximum temperature 33.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday, breaking all the previous record of past thirteen years in the months of February.

The temperature surpassed the forecast of The India Meteorological Department (IMD) which had said that the maximum temperature could rise to 32 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday was 31.6 degrees Celsius in Chandigarh. While on the day before that, the maximum temperature was 31.1 degree celsius.

The Weather department officials maintained that though the weather was hot on Thursday compared to the previous day, the wind provided relief to the local residents. The previous highest temperature in February was recorded as 29.6 degrees Celsius in 2009 and 2016.

Meanwhile, in 1954 the maximum temperature in Chandigarh was recorded as 32.8 degrees Celsius. The Weather department officials claimed that the temperature will rise higher than normal temperature, owing to the weak western disturbances in the region this year.

The minimum temperature recorded in February in Chandigarh is 13.1 degrees Celsius. The Weather department officials maintained that light rain is expected on the weekend, following which the temperature will fall.