Hotspot Chandigarh bows to VIPs, opens upscale bakery

In a curious relaxation, Chandigarh, which was declared a containment zone this Sunday, has allowed the upmarket Nik Bakers to open its outlet even as other bakeries remain closed.

Besides bread, which is considered an essential, the outlet was found selling an assortment of cakes et al on its website on Monday afternoon.

Chandigarh Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav, who handles the supplies of essentials in the city, told The Indian Express, “I have learnt that Nik was selling cakes and I have asked the excise team for a report. No specific permission was taken from me.”

The Indian Express had earlier reported how VIPs in Chandigarh were throwing tantrums at officers incharge and councillors while demanding premier imported products and bread only from Nik Bakers.

Nikhil Mittal, owner of Nik Bakers, when contacted, called it a mistake on the part of his managers. “We are just selling bread now because many customers have requested that their kids have been eating only our chemical-free bread for the last 13 years.”

On the sale of cakes, Mittal said, “There was an emotional angle involved because it was for kids’ birthdays. Do you think we would have sold cakes had we known it was not allowed? We always follow government orders but there was confusion and we didn’t know. Now we are just selling bread.”

He added, “You can inspect any of our outlets and only bread is being sold now. Also, we are following complete protocol of hygiene with masks and sanitizers given to all employees and visitors.”

He said, “This way even brocolli and red capsicum don’t fall under essentials. They too should not be sold.”

“Whatever we are doing is as per the law and we have stopped selling cakes in our locations for the last three days even though there are many people who are still selling cakes online. Selling cakes is not a crime but yes, if it is not allowed, we will not sell them,” Nikhil said.

Mittal claimed that he got permission “a couple of days after the lockdown was announced”.

Baljinder Singh Bittu, chairman of Federation of Sectors Welfare Assocoation of Chandigarh, questioned the administration’s pick and choose policy. He claimed that a Sector 22 bakery owner was denied permission to reopen. “They should give permission to all such bakeries, and not just Nik,” he said.

“There is a crisis at hand. The administration claims that it is very strict and is allowing only the essentials. Why is it showing such lenience to this bakery for VIPs?” asked MC councillor Satish Kainth.

A Chandigarh resident posted a picture of a cake being sold inside Nik Bakers in Sector 9 on social media. She captured the queue outside this outlet as well.

Meanwhile, in the afternoon, the website of the bakery specified that chocolate cake tray, banana walnut cake tray, chocolate walnut, vanilla cake tray and various others will be “next available at 10 am tomorrow”.

A call was made at the landline number of another high-end brand, Monica’s outlet, in Sector 8, Panchkula. Their outlet in Chandigarh is closed. When asked if they could deliver a chocolate truffle cake in Sector 35, the person attending the phone call said that they can do it and that would be possible only in the afternoon.

