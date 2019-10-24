Host St Xavier’s School claim U-12 title

HOSTS ST Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, Chandigarh claimed the title in the boys’ U-12 category on the concluding day of the Emily Memorial Inter-School Basketball Trophy played at the school premises.

In the boys’ U-12 category, St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School scored a 22-8 win over St John’s High School, Chandigarh to top the points table. At half-time, the hosts were leading by 10-4 before they completed the 22-8 win. For the winning team, Yayin was the star of the day as he netted 10 points. He was ably supported by Kartik, who scored four points. For St John’s High School, Edwin scored four points while Aaron scored two points.

In another match of the same category, Saupin’s School, Chandigarh scored a 16-8 win over Ashiana Public School, Chandigarh. The opening half of the match saw both the teams matching each other before Saupin’s School took a 6-4 lead at the end of second quarter.

The second half too saw Saupin’s School cagers dominating the proceedings and the team won the match 16-8. For Saupin’s School, Jastej Singh scored eight points while Saket netted six points. For St John’s High School, Ranveer scored four points while Tarajot scored two points. St John’s High School claimed the second spot in the category while Saupin’s School claimed the third spot.

In the boys’ U-18 category, Strawberry Fields School claimed the title as they topped the points table. In their last match on Wednesday, the school scored a 45-23 win over St Peter’s School, Chandigarh. The opening two quarters saw Strawberry World School spikers scoring points at crucial intervals and the team led 21-12 at half-time. The team continued their dominance in the second half too and won the match 45-23. For Strawberry World School, Vaibhav was the star of the day as he netted 23 points while Mavnaya scored nine points. For St Peter’s School, Pawitter scored eight points while Abhinandan netted six points.

In another match of the same category, St John’s High School scored a narrow 54-50 win over hosts St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School. Both the teams matched each other in the first two quarters and St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School were leading by 27-23 at half-time. Post half-time, St John’s High School players stepped up the tempo and scored 31 points as compared to 23 points scored by St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School. For the winning team, Vaibhav scored 23 points while Aryan netted eight points. For St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Bhavkaran scored ten points while Harmanjeet scored eight points. St Xavier’s Secondary School claimed the second spot in the category while St John’s High School grabbed the third spot.