Hospitals with 50 beds and more should install their own oxygen plants: Anil Vij

Health Minister Vij, in order to mobilise oxygen cylinders from one place to another, also said 10 empty oxygen tankers have been sought from overseas, which will facilitate transportation. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/Representational)

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, who also has the home department portfolio, on Tuesday, instructed private hospitals with 50 beds and more to mandatorily set up their individual oxygen supply plants within the next six months.

The move comes in the wake of several states, including Haryana, grappling with the shortage of life-saving liquid medicinal oxygen and seeking additional quota allocation of the same from the Union government as the fourth wave of Covid-19 cases sweeps across the country.

Health Minister Vij, in order to mobilise oxygen cylinders from one place to another, also said, “10 empty oxygen tankers have been sought from overseas, which will facilitate transportation. The officials have been instructed to start the process of procurement of the tankers. In the meanwhile, state officials have also been asked to ensure 24-hour availability of oxygen to every Covid-19 patient in the state. Every possible effort should be made to pick up the oxygen quota of Haryana from Orissa. Life-saving drugs like Tocilizumab and Remdesivir will be made available free of cost in government hospitals and at purchase price at private hospitals, as per requirement.”

Also Read | Oxygen politics between Delhi, Haryana and UP

Meanwhile, as the number of infections in Faridabad district shoots up, Sanjeev Kaushal, ACS (Revenue and Disaster Management), instructed district administration to launch “Doctor on Call Service” in the district within two days.

“Officers have also been directed to ensure enhanced testing and to provide the report to a patient within 24 hours, setting up a call centre, providing kits of all essential medicines — including oximeters — constantly monitoring oxygen supply, curbing black marketing of oxygen and essential medicines and ensuring the display of rate list for treatment is provided outside each private hospital.”

“We will crackdown against anyone who impedes oxygen supply or indulge in black marketing or hoarding of medicines. Police officers have been instructed to ensure implementation of lockdown norms and also take action against those who leave their homes without a valid reason. For the convenience of patients, the ‘Doctor on Call Service’ is to be started within two days. Chief Executive Officer of Faridabad Metropolitan Authority and Commissioner of Municipal Corporation, Garima Mittal will be the nodal person for implementing the ‘Doctor on Call’ service,” he added.

Movement passes required

During the lockdown period, it will be mandatory for employees of government or private offices to carry departmental I-cards or government-issued passes for traffic movement.

“Strict action will be taken against those who are found commuting without valid id cards. Deputy Commissioners have been asked to issue traffic movement passes, online. People should not leave their homes unnecessarily and those who are permitted to commute during the lockdown will also have to carry a movement pass or I-card,” home minister Anil Vij said after chairing a meeting with senior police officers, on Tuesday.

State government has also asked concerned officers to prepare a roster for grocery stores, pharmacy shops and other essential items in the state. “All such shops would be allowed to operate on a rotational basis,” Vij said.

Procurement continues to remain suspended

The government has urged farmers to stay at home during the lockdown period and said the procurement of wheat in all the mandis will not be done and gate passes shall also not be issued till the lockdown gets over.

“Since April 1, 2021 to May 4, 2021 a total of 83.53 lakh tonnes of wheat has arrived in 396 mandis and procurement centers in the state, out of which a total purchase of 80.56 lakh tonnes of wheat has been done on Minimum Support Price (MSP) by the state procurement agencies. On May 4, 2021, at least 5450 tonnes of wheat has been procured. Till May 4, 2021, an amount of Rs 11,993 crore has been directly paid in the verified accounts of the farmers, out of which Rs 11,038 crore have been paid by the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Hafed and Haryana State Warehousing Corporation and an amount of Rs. 955 crore has been paid by the Food Corporation of India. Till date, as many as 921,314 J Forms of 499,413 farmers have been issued and the officers concerned have been directed that the lifting of the procured wheat should be done on a daily basis”, a government spokesperson said, Tuesday.

Free accommodation, food for doctors/ paramedical staff

The Haryana government has decided to provide free lodging and food facilities to doctors, paramedical staff and others who are involved in providing essential services during the ongoing pandemic, in the rest houses of the Public Works Department situated across the state. Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of Public Works Department, issued orders to the concerned departmental officers in this regard on Tuesday.

“The government has taken this decision so as to ensure the well being of the doctors and paramedical staff who are dedicatedly performing their duty during this pandemic. Due to this, the employees who are dedicatedly serving the people instead of going back to their homes, can stay in the PWD rest house that too free of cost. This step would also reduce the fear of infection spread and they will also get proper facilities to live in. Arrangements to provide free food for doctors, paramedical and staff involved in providing essential services will be made by the government so that they do not face any problem. PWD rest houses will be under the District Deputy Commissioner and CMO and the government has also issued directions to the concerned authorities in this regard. All the Superintendent Engineers, Executive Engineers of the PWD department have been directed to contact the Nodal Officer, Deputy Commissioner in this regard to make necessary lodging and food arrangements in the department’s rest houses for the doctors, paramedical and other staff involved in providing essential services”, Dushyant Chautala said.