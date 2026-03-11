‘Let us go home’: Armed robbers beg for mercy after Hoshiarpur shopkeepers lock them inside shop

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
What began as an attempted robbery in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur on Tuesday quickly turned into a trap for the suspects when alert shopkeepers pulled down a mobile shop’s shutter from outside, locking four armed men inside until the police reached the spot.
According to the police, the incident took place at Adda Fuglana on Phagwara Road, under the Mehtiana Police Station, late in the afternoon. The police said the four masked men allegedly entered a mobile phone shop to commit a robbery.
As the robbers stormed into the shop, customers inside panicked and rushed towards the exit. While the robbers did not stop them from leaving, two women employees and a few customers remained trapped inside along with the suspects.
Meanwhile, shopkeepers in the market quickly realised that a robbery attempt was underway. Acting swiftly, they pulled down the shop’s shutter from the outside, trapping the suspects inside and preventing their escape.
Realising they had been locked in, the robbers initially tried to force open the shutter but failed. They then began hitting the shutter with sticks and shouted at people outside to open it. Despite their attempts to intimidate those outside, the shopkeepers refused to lift the shutter.
As their escape attempts failed, the robbers appeared increasingly nervous. At one point, they tried to push open the shutter but were unsuccessful.
According to eyewitnesses, the suspects began pleading with shopkeepers and bystanders to let them go. They reportedly begged repeatedly, saying, “Please open the shutter and let us leave, we need to go home.”
However, the shopkeepers did not relent and instead informed the police.
The suspects remained trapped inside the shop for over an hour before the police arrived at the scene. Officers then opened the shutter and took all four men into custody.
Inspector Rajinder Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Mehtiana Police Station, confirmed that a case has been registered on the complaint of the shopkeeper, and four accused have been arrested.
Singh said the remaining accused, who attacked shopkeepers standing outside the shop, would be nabbed soon. He said the accused are currently being interrogated and their criminal backgrounds are being verified to determine whether they were involved in other similar activities in the past.
