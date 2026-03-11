‘Let us go home’: Armed robbers beg for mercy after Hoshiarpur shopkeepers lock them inside shop

While the robbers did not stop them from leaving, two women employees and a few customers remained trapped inside along with the suspects. (Videograb)

What began as an attempted robbery in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur on Tuesday quickly turned into a trap for the suspects when alert shopkeepers pulled down a mobile shop’s shutter from outside, locking four armed men inside until the police reached the spot.

According to the police, the incident took place at Adda Fuglana on Phagwara Road, under the Mehtiana Police Station, late in the afternoon. The police said the four masked men allegedly entered a mobile phone shop to commit a robbery.

As the robbers stormed into the shop, customers inside panicked and rushed towards the exit. While the robbers did not stop them from leaving, two women employees and a few customers remained trapped inside along with the suspects.