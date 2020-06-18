Hoshiarpur police recovers car snatched at gunpoint from Mullanpur Garibdas

According to the police, two men had snatched a Maruti Brezza car from scrap dealer Ashok Kumar, a resident of Mran Wala village in Panchkula.(Representational) According to the police, two men had snatched a Maruti Brezza car from scrap dealer Ashok Kumar, a resident of Mran Wala village in Panchkula.(Representational)

The Hoshiarpur police on Wednesday arrested two men who had allegedly snatched a car at gunpoint from a scrap dealer from near Mullanpur Garibdas on the night of June 15. The accused will be brought to Mohali in a day or two.

According to the police, two men had snatched a Maruti Brezza car from scrap dealer Ashok Kumar, a resident of Mran Wala village in Panchkula district. In his complaint, Ashok Kumar stated that he was returning home after meeting his uncle at Dhanas on June 15.

He added that while he stopped his car near Hoshiarpur village and came out, a Chevrolet Beat car stopped near him and two persons came out and one of them pointed pistol towards him.

“They asked me to give the keys of my car. I got scared and gave the keys to them. The man who was carrying the pistol hit me with the butt and they both fled in my car. I informed my friend who had come to pick me, following which I lodged a complaint with Mullanpur Garibdas police,” Ashok Kumar said.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case against unknown persons under sections 352 (assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Mullanpur Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Harmanpreet Singh, said that the Hoshiarpur police had informed them that they arrested two persons — a resident of Nawanshahar and a Jalandhar resident — and recovered the Brezza car. “We have traced the Chevrolet Beat car which the accused snatched. A case was registered at Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh. We shall bring both the accused to Mohali,” the SHO added.

