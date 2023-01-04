scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Hoshiarpur man found dead in Canada, father demands probe

Authorities said that Mohit hailed from Chandeli village of Mahilpur area of Hoshiarpur in Punjab.

The family of Mohit Sharma in Hoshiarpur. Express
Listen to this article
Hoshiarpur man found dead in Canada, father demands probe
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A man from Punjab was killed in Ontario (Canada), with authorities so far underlining robbery as the possible motive for the killing. As per details, the victim, Mohit Sharma (28), was found dead in the back seat of a car in a secluded place. Mohit mobile phone, some gold jewellery that he was wearing, as well as his ATM card was found missing from the spot of crime.

Authorities said that Mohit hailed from Chandeli village of Mahilpur area of Hoshiarpur in Punjab. Tarlok Nath Sharma, the father of the deceased, said that his son had gone to Canada on a student visa around five years ago. After completing his studies, Sharma got his Permanent Residency in Canada and settled there only. He was at present working as a manager of a company. Tarlok Nath works in the CRPF and is currently posted in Jammu. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Nath said that apart from Mohit, he had two daughters, both of who had settled abroad —one in Canada and the other in the United Kingdom.

More from Chandigarh

Nath said that Mohit’s cousin had informed him that his son had been missing since New Year’s night, before he was found dead in a car in a lonely place the next day. He also demanded that the Union government take up the matter with the Canadian authorities and a proper investigation is conducted in the case so that the culprits can be arrested and punished.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Keeping Them Waiting
Delhi Confidential: Keeping Them Waiting
UPSC Key- January 3, 2023: Why you should read ‘Women Safety in India’ or...
UPSC Key- January 3, 2023: Why you should read ‘Women Safety in India’ or...
Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad thrown open to public till January 15
Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad thrown open to public till January 15
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-01-2023 at 05:16 IST
Next Story

Karat: BJP using Hindutva as political tool to win elections

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close