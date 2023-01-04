Hoshiarpur man found dead in Canada, father demands probe

A man from Punjab was killed in Ontario (Canada), with authorities so far underlining robbery as the possible motive for the killing. As per details, the victim, Mohit Sharma (28), was found dead in the back seat of a car in a secluded place. Mohit mobile phone, some gold jewellery that he was wearing, as well as his ATM card was found missing from the spot of crime.

Authorities said that Mohit hailed from Chandeli village of Mahilpur area of Hoshiarpur in Punjab. Tarlok Nath Sharma, the father of the deceased, said that his son had gone to Canada on a student visa around five years ago. After completing his studies, Sharma got his Permanent Residency in Canada and settled there only. He was at present working as a manager of a company. Tarlok Nath works in the CRPF and is currently posted in Jammu. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Nath said that apart from Mohit, he had two daughters, both of who had settled abroad —one in Canada and the other in the United Kingdom.

Nath said that Mohit’s cousin had informed him that his son had been missing since New Year’s night, before he was found dead in a car in a lonely place the next day. He also demanded that the Union government take up the matter with the Canadian authorities and a proper investigation is conducted in the case so that the culprits can be arrested and punished.