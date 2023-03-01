scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
One-day Hoshiarpur Literature Festival to be held on March 4

The festival will have engaging conversations and debates on matters of military, diplomacy, policy, religion, and history.

The third edition of the Hoshiarpur Literature Festival in Punjab will be inaugurated on March 4. The one-day festival, being hosted by the Hoshiarpur Literary Society, promises engaging conversations and debates on matters of military, diplomacy, policy, religion and history and will regale the audience with a jam session on poetry.

The event will be held at the new District Digital Library in the city.

The list of authors and moderators includes Lt Gen K J S Dhillon (retd), whose book Kitney Ghazi Gaye, Kitney Ghazu Gaye is currently a national bestseller; former RAW chief A S Dulat, who is known for his strong views on handling turbulent issues, especially Kashmir; Navtej Sarna, former Indian ambassador to the US, who will talk about his award-winning novel Crimson Spring, which brings forth the story of the atrocity at Jallianwala Bagh.

Amy Singh, best known for her poem Dak to Lahore, will be engaging in a poetry session with poet, author, and senior journalist Nirupama Dutt while Singapore-based Amardeep Singh will be presenting his 24-part documentary on the travels of Guru Nanak, a session much awaited by the people.

“We hope the festival gives people a chance to hear and reflect on subjects which are close to their hearts,” said Khushwant Singh, patron of the society.

The literature festival is part of the Hoshiarpur Literary Society’s campaign, ‘Padhda Punjab, Vadhda Punjab,’ (which means, ‘Punjab will grow if it reads’). “We have to change the narrative of Punjab to a more knowledge-based one and the festival is just a small effort in that direction,” said Chandigarh-based Khushwant Singh, an author himself.

Sanna K Gupta, president of the Hoshiarpur Literature Society, said the society runs two mobile libraries in the city under its ‘Padhda Punjab, Vadhda Punjab’ campaign and has received an immense response.

“One of the mobile libraries will be converted into a bookstore at the festival, and all participating authors will be requested to place their books in the libraries,” she said.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 10:21 IST
