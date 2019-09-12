Hoshiarpur land ‘scam’: PAG detected excess payment in 8 villages, asked for probe in rest

The land acquisition matter was also probed by a third agency — the office of the Principal Accountant General (PAG), Punjab.

After a complaint was filed by RTI activist Rajiv Vashisth to PMO, NHAI and the PAG on June 18, 2016, a PAG team travelled to Hoshiarpur and scanned the records at the SDM office for three days. After it went back, a letter from the PAG office to Hoshiarpur district administration pointed out excess payment of Rs 20.93 crore in eight villages where the land was acquired.

The PAG letter, dated April 20, 2017 and titled ‘Extra payment due to change in nature of Land’, said that “during the checking of the records in the Office of SDM Hoshiarpur, it was noticed that department had paid/prepared the claims as per assessment statement in 8 villages on the ground nature other than those mentioned in the notification under Section 3, which has led to payment in excess amount to Rs 20,93,89,920 due to non-observance of the nature of the land as included in the notification under Section 3”. The PAG also asked for a perusal of records of remaining villages included in the acquisition process.

Another PAG correspondence, dated July 26, 2017, said that during the checking of the records, it was noticed that SDM, Hoshiarpur, who was the competent authority for land acquisition for NHAI project, announced the final award on April 26, 2016 for Rs 286.36 crore.

‘Vigilance has a lot to answer’ RTI activist Rajiv Vashisth, whistle-blower in the case “Even if I agree with the closure report of the Vigilance Bureau, the VB must answer questions about how the first SIT said that ‘excess payment’ was made to five persons only in half a dozen colonies. It must tell us, why the rates before 3-A notification were not considered while paying compensation, and how ED’s probe is pointing out Rs 37 crore excess payment. Even the PAG said that that excess payment of Rs 21 crore has been made only in 8 villages, while asking for records of other villages to be perused.”

It added: “The competent authority Hoshiarpur instead of awarding solatium of Rs 133.22 crores including 12 per cent rate of interest on the market value of the land, building and structures and value of trees which a prescribed under Section 30 of the ‘Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013’, awarded solatium of Rs 143.15 crore by awarding the solatium on interest also,” the letter said.

This letter further said that this resulted in extra burden of Rs 9.93 crore on government exchequer.