Hoshiarpur land ‘scam’: In ED probe, undue compensation of Rs 37 cr; six to face trial

In February 2017, ED began a separate probe into the case based on the VB’s report. It filed a case against former Hoshiarpur SDM and others in June 2017 under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 for causing a loss to government exchequer. Its subsequent probe found that Rs 37 crore excess payment was made to a private persons by government officials.

A week back on September 3, on ED’s petition, District Session Judge S K Garg, who is also the Special Judge, Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), issued an order that six accused in the case be summoned through warrants of arrest on October 10, 2019 to face trial for offences under the PMLA.

Among the six accused are Hoshiarpur-based SAD leaders — Satwinder Pal Singh Dhath, Avtar Singh Johal, Harpinder Singh Gill and two other residents of Hoshiarpur — Jaswinder Pal Singh, Pardeep Gupta and Prateik Gupta. Gupta is considered close to a BJP leader from Hoshiarpur.

ED’s FIR had claimed that an amount of Rs 58 crore was paid to the private parties by wrongly calculating the amount of compensation on residential/commercial rates. It alleged that all these accused and their kin had received excess and undue compensation to the tune of Rs 36.97 crore and the accused had utilised some part for repayment of their loans and rest of the funds were diverted to their businesses.

‘Vigilance has a lot to answer’ RTI activist Rajiv Vashisth, whistle-blower in the case “Even if I agree with the closure report of the Vigilance Bureau, the VB must answer questions about how the first SIT said that ‘excess payment’ was made to five persons only in half a dozen colonies. It must tell us, why the rates before 3-A notification were not considered while paying compensation, and how ED’s probe is pointing out Rs 37 crore excess payment. Even the PAG said that that excess payment of Rs 21 crore has been made only in 8 villages, while asking for records of other villages to be perused.”

In ED’s probe, Pardeep Gupta, father of Prateik Gupta, was also added to the list of accused while his name was not there in the VB report. The ED report said that Pardeep Gupta was owner of the companies which received Rs 9 crore payments from Prateik’s bank account after it received Rs 15 crore compensation for NHAI project.

While ED’s investigation says that the role of the then SDM, who was the competent authority for land Acquisition, was yet to be crystallised, criminality happened mainly on two counts. First, sale-purchase of the land by the private persons in the notified area was allowed which otherwise was prohibited after the issuance of the notification by the government to acquire the land. Secondly, the private parties named in the FIR were paid undue and excess compensation by the Competent Authority for Land Acquisition despite the fact that the type of land mentioned in the notifications was agricultural.

In September 2018, ED’s Jalandhar Zonal Office had issued a Provisional Attachment order whereby 60 immovable properties approximately worth Rs 37 crore of the accused was attached under the PMLA.

The court’s recent order summoning the accused said: “This court has gone through the statements recorded during the investigation stage. From a bare perusal of the statements of the accused as well as other witnesses and also by going through the documents relied upon by the complainant, a prima facie case is made out against all the accused under Section 3 punishable under Section 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002…..In this view of the matter, accused Prateik Gupta, who is partner of M/s International Engineers & M/s S S Engineers, Pardeep Gupta, Harpinder Singh Gill, Jaswinder Pal Singh, Satwinder Pal Singh and Avtar Singh Johal, be summoned through warrants of arrest for 9.10.2019 to face trial for the offence…”