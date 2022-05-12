Hoshiarpur land scam: Despite court order, Punjab silent on re-investigating the case

A month after being directed to re-investigate the multi-crore Hoshiarpur land scam by a Ludhiana court, the Punjab government continues sitting on the matter, with a new probe team in the matter yet to be constituted.

The land scam was exposed in June 2016 in which it was allegedly blatant irregularities were committed by the competent authority appointed for acquiring land for four laning project from Jalandhar district to Hoshiarpur.

Earlier, a Ludhiana court had rejected the cancellation report filed by the Vigilance Bureau, which said that no scam occurred and the case must be closed. The court of additional district and sessions judge Ajit Atri issued directions for further investigations in the case.

The court had pointed out at least 13 reasons for rejecting the cancellation report, and had stated that the probe conducted fell short of the standard for completing an investigation and basically relied upon the reply filed by the accused, and on the report of the local commissioner.

Incidentally, even before the court’s direction last month, the Public Works Department (PWD), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and a 2019 report addressed to the secretary of PWD-Punjab by the then sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Hoshiarpur, had also recommended the investigations of several points in the case — including wrong acquisition of land, making of excess payments and recovery of the same.

On Wednesday, officials of the PWD department-Hoshiarpur, confirmed that no fresh enquiry has been started in this case at the moment even though there were standing orders regarding the same from a court.

In 2019, the then SDM who was the competent authority, had prepared a 10-point report, which was submitted to the Secretary of PWD Punjab, which mentioned that excess payment was made to private persons by officials by getting the land use changed. The SDM even found several discrepancies in the acquisition of the land, which he stated was acquired wrongly and also did not fit the alignment norms for highways under the Louis Berger plan. The SDM had even also mentioned that in a village, 90% excess land has been acquired and consequently Rs 58 crore excess payment was released to the wrong beneficiary, who he said were the accused in the scam.

The SDM report said that 16 beneficiary got Rs 90 crore out of the total Rs 141.45 crore released for the project in 2016.

Rajiv Vashisth, the whistle blower in this scam, said that when the court, PWD, ED, SDM and first SIT of of the Vigilance Bureau — the bureau had formed two SITs to probe the matter, with both the teams submitting reports that contradicted each other — recommended re-investigation, then the government should treat the matter with urgency and order a reprobe. “Six years have already passed since the scam came to the fore and the work on the four-laning project has been stopped, causing huge loss to the government and inconvenience to the people. The current government, which was voted to power on the promise of eradicating corruption, must take on such cases on a priority,” Vashisth said.

CPWD XEN (executive engineer) Hoshiarpur, Ram Singh, said that the case of excess payment is already in the court of arbitrator.