Hoshiarpur: Five-year-old gangraped, referred to PGI

A five-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by unidentified men in Dasuya town of Hoshiarpur district. The girl has been referred to PGI, Chandigarh in a critical condition. The family had come to Punjab just five days back and the victim’s father was working as daily wager.

Dasuya police station SHO Jagdish Raj Attri said that doctors at Civil Hospital, Dasuya had confirmed gangrape after medical examination of the girl. He said that doctors also revealed that there were external and internal wounds on the private parts of the victim.

The girl was allegedly picked on Monday night from outside a room taken on rent by her family. She was recovered from near a railway crossing in the town on Tuesday morning, walking in a critical condition with several stray dogs were chasing her. A local saw her and informed the police.

The family was sleeping outside the room. At the time when the girl went missing, her father went inside the room while her mother had gone to attend the nature’s call in the nearby fields.

“Today morning a migrant worker informed us about the girl walking near railway line and we reached there immediately. Girl was walking and several dogs wee chasing her, she was frightened and fell unconscious as her condition was very bad,” said the SHO, adding, “We took her to hospital immediately from where she was referred to PGI.” SSP Hoshiarpur J Elanchelian visited spot twice since morning. A case was registered under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act and the IPC, police said. Raids are being conducted to nab the culprits.

