Hoshiarpur: Finance Minister’s budgetary allocation for AFPI triggers fresh doubt over fate of 130-yr-old school

The Hoshiarpur administration had recently given a written assurance amid fervent protests that a 130-year-old government-aided school, where several students from poor families study, will not be closed down to make way for an Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI). However, Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal in his Budget speech on Friday announced allocation of Rs 11 crore for setting up of the institute on land donated by Rajya Sabha MP Ambika Soni, where the school currently stands.

The Sardar Bahadur Amin Chand (SBAC) Senior Secondary School is located in Bajwara. For the past several months, students and parents have been protesting against the closure of the school, while the school authorities have been assuring that it will stay open.

On Friday, Manpreet had said in the state Assembly, “My government proposes to establish an Armed Force Preparatory Institute at Hoshiarpur for helping the youth of Punjab join the armed forces by keeping the entry at graduate level for CDSE, AFCAT, TGC, JAG, NCC Special Entry Scheme, Short Services Commission-Non Technical (SCC(NT)) and shall endeavour to target admission of the youth in Indian Military Academy (IMA), Officer Training Academy (OTA), Air Force Training Academy and Naval Academy. An outlay of Rs 11 crore is proposed for this purpose during 2020-21 for setting up this institute for which land has already been identified.”

The Finance Minister’s statement has now put fresh doubt in the minds of students and parents on their fate.

Bajwara School Bachao Andolan (BSBA) activist Rajiv Vashishth said the budgetary provision again had created ambiguity about the status of the school. “We have no issue with opening of an army institute as it would be a matter of pride for us but our only concern is that the school should also go side by side on the same land. The government can always acquire land adjacent to the school land to set up the army institute,” said Vashishth, adding that the school has given produced several distinguished students now working in various fields.

He further said that the government should clear the confusion as soon as possible because both parents and students are under tremendous stress about shifting to other schools.

School principal Ram Murti, who is also part of the management, had earlier said it will not be closed.

On Friday, Hoshiarpur Tehsildar Harminder Singh had written, “I on the behalf of Deputy Commissioner Hoshiarpur, assured the students of SBAC SSS Bajwara that there is no plan of closing or shifting this school and all the students of the school must focus on their studies ahead of their final exams.”

The Indian Express had in September last year carried a report possible closure of the school after procuring correspondence between the PWD and other government departments.

