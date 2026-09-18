UP man sentenced to death for sexual assault, murder of 5-year-old boy in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur fast-track court sentences 33-year-old UP labourer to death for sexual assault and murder of five-year-old boy. (Representational)

A 33-year-old migrant labourer from Uttar Pradesh was sentenced to death by a fast-track special court in Hoshiarpur on Friday for the sexual assault and murder of a five-year-old boy in September last year.

Additional Sessions Judge Manpreet Kaur described the case as one of the “rarest of rare” and sentenced Nanke Yadav alias Radhe Sham, a resident of Gonda district, to death under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The court also sentenced Yadav to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment under Section 140(1) of the BNS, seven years under Section 238 of the BNS, 20 years under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and five years under Section 10 of the POCSO Act. The sentences will run concurrently. A fine of Rs 5,000 was imposed under each section.