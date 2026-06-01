Punjab political row: Congress supporter jailed over ‘disrespect’ of AAP’s broom symbol in Hoshiarpur

A political controversy has erupted in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district after a Congress supporter was recently detained and sent to judicial custody for allegedly disrespecting the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) election symbol, the broom, during municipal election celebrations.

The incident occurred in Ward No. 1 of Tanda, where a Congress-backed candidate recently defeated the AAP nominee. According to police records, local residents submitted a complaint alleging that a group of people insulted the broom symbol, issued threats, and circulated provocative content on social media that could disturb public order.

Following an inquiry, the police took preventive action against one of the accused, Arshdeep Singh, under provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). He was produced before a court and subsequently sent to jail. However, the police clarified that no FIR was filed in the matter and that the action was preventive.