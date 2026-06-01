Punjab political row: Congress supporter jailed over ‘disrespect’ of AAP’s broom symbol in Hoshiarpur

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A political controversy has erupted in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district after a Congress supporter was recently detained and sent to judicial custody for allegedly disrespecting the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) election symbol, the broom, during municipal election celebrations.
The incident occurred in Ward No. 1 of Tanda, where a Congress-backed candidate recently defeated the AAP nominee. According to police records, local residents submitted a complaint alleging that a group of people insulted the broom symbol, issued threats, and circulated provocative content on social media that could disturb public order.
Following an inquiry, the police took preventive action against one of the accused, Arshdeep Singh, under provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). He was produced before a court and subsequently sent to jail. However, the police clarified that no FIR was filed in the matter and that the action was preventive.
The police initiated preventive proceedings under Sections 126 and 170 of the BNSS. The next day, Arshdeep was taken into custody, produced before the executive magistrate and subsequently sent to judicial custody.
Gurinderjit Singh Nagra, Station House Officer (SHO), Tanda, said the move was aimed at preventing any possible confrontation between supporters of rival political parties. He maintained that authorities intervened to prevent the post-election atmosphere from escalating into a law-and-order issue.
The controversy intensified after the Punjab Congress shared a copy of the daily diary report (DDR) on social media. The DDR reportedly alleges that the accused “disrespected” the broom symbol by scattering it during the election period. Congress leaders questioned the basis of such action and accused the ruling AAP government of targeting political opponents following its defeat in the local body polls.
The Opposition party alleged that the state administration was attempting to suppress celebrations over the Congress-backed candidate’s victory. Congress leaders claimed the government was acting out of political frustration and using the police machinery to intimidate Opposition workers.
Adding to the controversy, Arshdeep’s family disputed the allegations. They claimed he was picked up from his bookshop near the railway station and was not involved in any disruptive activity. According to the family, he had merely gone to distribute sweets among supporters celebrating the election result and had neither damaged any broom nor made objectionable remarks against political rivals.
The Congress also drew a comparison with pending cases related to sacrilege incidents of Sri Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab. Party leaders questioned why strict action was allegedly being taken over an election symbol while several high-profile sacrilege cases were yet to see conclusive action.
Meanwhile, the police maintained that the proceedings were strictly preventive and intended to avert tensions between rival groups. Officers said Arshdeep is scheduled to be produced before the court again, after which further decisions will be taken in accordance with legal procedure.
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