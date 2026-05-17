Undertrial prisoner dies in encounter after ‘attacking’ cop at Civil Hospital

According to police officials, three undertrial prisoners were brought to the Civil Hospital as part of the routine medical examination process. (File Photo)

An undertrial prisoner lodged in Hoshiarpur jail died during a police encounter on Saturday after allegedly attacking a policeman with a knife while being taken back from a medical examination at the Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur.

The deceased has been identified as Naseeb Singh, a resident of Kotla Gaunspur village, who was lodged in jail in connection with drug trafficking cases under the NDPS Act.

According to police officials, three undertrial prisoners were brought to the Civil Hospital as part of the routine medical examination process. Four police personnel had been deployed for their security during the visit.

SSP Sandeep Kumar Malik said that after the medical check-up, Senior Constable Jasdeep Singh was escorting Naseeb Singh from an e-rickshaw towards an ambulance when the accused allegedly attempted to escape.