Undertrial prisoner dies in encounter after ‘attacking’ cop at Civil Hospital

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An undertrial prisoner lodged in Hoshiarpur jail died during a police encounter on Saturday after allegedly attacking a policeman with a knife while being taken back from a medical examination at the Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur.
The deceased has been identified as Naseeb Singh, a resident of Kotla Gaunspur village, who was lodged in jail in connection with drug trafficking cases under the NDPS Act.
According to police officials, three undertrial prisoners were brought to the Civil Hospital as part of the routine medical examination process. Four police personnel had been deployed for their security during the visit.
SSP Sandeep Kumar Malik said that after the medical check-up, Senior Constable Jasdeep Singh was escorting Naseeb Singh from an e-rickshaw towards an ambulance when the accused allegedly attempted to escape.
“A prisoner who was brought to the Civil Hospital for a medical examination died in an encounter with the police. While being taken back after the medical check-up, the prisoner attacked a policeman with a knife. He inflicted multiple injuries on the officer’s face and hand,” Malik said, adding that police are investigating how the accused managed to obtain a knife inside the hospital premises and who may have supplied it to him.
Police officials stated that Jasdeep Singh initially fired warning shots on the ground and repeatedly cautioned the accused to surrender. However, a scuffle broke out between the two during which both fell to the ground.
According to police, the accused then attempted to snatch the service revolver of the policeman. “As he tried to grab the policeman’s revolver, retaliatory firing took place in self-defence,” officials said.
Naseeb Singh sustained bullet injuries during the incident and was immediately admitted to Civil Hospital, Hoshiarpur, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Police also revealed that Naseeb Singh had a criminal background and seven FIRs were registered against him under charges including murder, attempt to murder, and drug trafficking under the NDPS Act. He was described as a convicted offender involved in narcotics smuggling.
He further stated that Naseeb’s father, Shashi, is also currently lodged in jail in separate cases related to murder and drug trafficking.
Despite suffering serious injuries, Senior Constable Jasdeep Singh displayed “exceptional bravery” while trying to prevent the accused from escaping, police officials added.
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