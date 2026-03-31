Tension in Hoshiarpur village after Ambedkar statue vandalised; Gurpatwant Singh Pannun video claims responsibility

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun released a video of the Ambedkar statue being struck with a wooden stick and attributed the act to Khalistani elements. (File Photo)

Tension gripped a village in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district after a statue of B R Ambedkar was vandalised early on Tuesday morning, triggering outrage among residents and political leaders.

Unidentified people allegedly used hammers and sharp tools to damage the statue in Noorpur Jattan village. The statue’s face was badly disfigured, and the glass panels installed around it for protection were shattered. Decorative lighting at the site was also destroyed, indicating a deliberate act of vandalism.

Adding to the controversy, Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun released a video of the Ambedkar statue being struck with a wooden stick. He claimed responsibility for the act and attributed it to Khalistani elements.