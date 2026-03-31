Tension in Hoshiarpur village after Ambedkar statue vandalised; Gurpatwant Singh Pannun video claims responsibility

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Tension gripped a village in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district after a statue of B R Ambedkar was vandalised early on Tuesday morning, triggering outrage among residents and political leaders.
Unidentified people allegedly used hammers and sharp tools to damage the statue in Noorpur Jattan village. The statue’s face was badly disfigured, and the glass panels installed around it for protection were shattered. Decorative lighting at the site was also destroyed, indicating a deliberate act of vandalism.
Adding to the controversy, Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun released a video of the Ambedkar statue being struck with a wooden stick. He claimed responsibility for the act and attributed it to Khalistani elements.
The video reportedly contained objectionable remarks against India, Dr Ambedkar, and certain communities, further escalating tensions.
Village sarpanch Shingara Ram said residents gathered at the spot immediately after receiving information. “This is a matter of deep emotional concern for the community. Strict action must be taken against those responsible,” he said.
He also said there had been previous attempts to damage the statue, following which the panchayat had installed a protective glass structure around it.
Deputy Speaker and Garhshankar MLA Jai Krishan Rouri visited the site along with police officials to assess the situation. He assured residents that the culprits would be arrested soon and appealed for calm.
The Mahilpur police registered a case based on a complaint filed by Kulwant Singh Bhuno, general secretary of the Ambedkar Sena of India.
According to Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Mukesh Kumar, the FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 298 (injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult religion) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy). Investigations are underway.
Meanwhile, the administration urged people not to fall for rumours or circulate inflammatory content on social media, warning of strict action against those attempting to disturb communal harmony.
The incident has also drawn sharp political reactions. Avtar Singh Karimpuri, chief of the Punjab unit of the Bahujan Samaj Party and former Rajya Sabha MP, attributed it to the state government’s “failure” to protect symbols of the Bahujan community. He warned that if the culprits are not arrested within seven days, the BSP will protest in Garhshankar, and demanded dedicated security for statues of Bahujan icons across the state.
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