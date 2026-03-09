With horticulture push, Cheema tries to take farmers away from wheat-paddy

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema presents the state budget on Sunday. The government announced a Rs 1,300 crore JICA-assisted project to expand horticulture from 4.59 lakh to 17.34 lakh hectares by 2035. (File)

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema Sunday in his budget unveiled an ambitious plan to transform its farm economy by expanding the cultivation of fruits, vegetables, flowers and medicinal crops over the next decade.

“To accelerate horticultural transformation, the state with the assistance of JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) would be implementing a focused programme with a total project cost of Rs 1,300 crore over the next 10 years to promote climate-resilient and high-value horticulture across Punjab,” he said.

The programme, he said, aims to increase the area under horticulture nearly fourfold — from 4.59 lakh hectares to 17.34 lakh hectares by 2035. If achieved, the expansion would represent one of the most significant structural shifts in Punjab’s agricultural landscape since the Green Revolution.