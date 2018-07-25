Hooda wraps up another phase of his yatra, says BJP on its way out

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda addresses a rally. (Express Photo) Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda addresses a rally. (Express Photo)

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Tuesday claimed that the people of the state have already made up their mind to vote out the Bharatiya Janata Party and bring back the Congress as “people think the BJP government is a failed experiment”.

On the concluding day of fourth phase of his Jan Kranti Yatra, Hooda travelled through the villages and towns of Fatehabad district. While youth on motorcycles led the cavalcade through the district, farmers welcomed the former Chief Minister on tractors. Hooda travelled through Pilimandori, Khabra Kalan, Kirdhan, Badopal, Gorakhpur and Nahla villages in the district where he made several unscheduled stops as people had gathered to welcome the yatra. Fifth phase of the Jan Kranti Yatra would be launched from Mahendragarh on August 12.

Speaking at several public meetings along the yatra on Tuesday, Hooda claimed the “Congress is the ideology that unites the people, while divisiveness is central to the BJP’s ideology”. “The BJP was elected on the basis of false promises made to the people. After they took office, they have forgotten about their promises and are completely focused on destroying the social fabric of the state for political gains. The people of Haryana understand the games the BJP is playing and every segment is disappointed with the BJP. The INLD is supposedly the main opposition party in the state, but they are behaving as associates of the ruling party,” Hooda said.

Meanwhile, Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu Tuesday claimed that the BJP Government has been working consistently and in a fast mode to fulfil its promises made in the election manifesto. “In 2019 election, the party will go to the people on the basis of these fulfilled promises….The opposition is left with no issue to raise, so their entire politics has been reduced to only accusation and allegations,” he said.

