Hooda, Udai Bhan meet Sonia Gandhi, thank her for faith in ‘new HPCC team’

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee’s newly appointed president Udai Bhan met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi on Friday.

After the meeting, both Hooda, the leader of opposition in Haryana Vidhan Sabha, and Bhan, said that they had gone to thank the Congress president for having faith in the “new team of the HPCC”.

“We had gone to meet the Congress president to express our gratitude for having faith in the new team of Congress party. We assured her that the party will work unitedly and definitely bring results. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the party workers who will leave no stone unturned to topple the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana,” Hooda said.

Talking about the dissent being shown by Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi after he was not included in the revamped HPCC, Bhan said, “There is no dissent by anybody. All the Congressmen are together and we shall work together for strengthening the party across Haryana”.

Bhan and four newly appointed working presidents in the revamped HPCC will formally take over their new assignments in a grand ceremony scheduled to be held in Chandigarh on May 4.