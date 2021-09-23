Hooda to launch ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ outreach programme from CM Khattar’s turf

Haryana’s Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Thursday announced that his party, the Congress, would begin a massive direct public connect programme from October 10 onwards.

The programme — dubbed ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ — will be launched by the Congress from Karnal, which is state Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s constituency.

“The Opposition will go among the people and listen to their pain and problems and will take their voices from the streets to the Vidhan Sabha,” Hooda said while addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Thursday.

“We took this decision [to launch an outreach programme] in the Congress Legislature Party meeting. The Indian National Congress is the only Opposition party in the Haryana Assembly today, while the rest of the parties are either supporting the government or have no representative in the Assembly. Hence, it is our responsibility to go among the people and become its voice. The Opposition would go to every corner of the state till the upcoming Assembly session and would discuss state-level and local issues in detail with the people. These issues of the people will then be raised in the House and we will compel the coalition government to fulfil its promises,” Hooda said.

Giving details of the scheduled programmes, Hooda added, “In the first phase of the ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ program, I will go to all the districts and in the second phase there will be public interaction at the Assembly level. There will not only be speeches, but we will be in the middle of people, from morning till evening, and will communicate directly with them. People of the state were suffering due to the wrong policies of the government and Haryana has lagged behind in every aspect of development during these two years of the coalition government. Both the ruling parties did not fulfil any of the promises made in their election manifestos. Farmers were not given the rates of crops as per recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission, no MSP law was made, a bonus of Rs 100 per quintal was not given on crops, free tubewell connections were not given to farmers, and recruitment examinations were not conducted in the home district. There was no crackdown on corruption in recruitment, unemployment allowance was not given, old pension scheme was not implemented and pension of Rs 5100 was withheld. On the contrary, the present government has made the state number one in the country in terms of unemployment, crime, corruption and misery.”

“Not only this, the promise of doubling the income of farmers has also proved to be a ‘jumla’. The latest NSSO report has revealed that during the tenure of the BJP government, the income of farmers from agriculture has decreased instead of increasing. Similar breaches and failures of the government will be exposed through us during the ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ programme,” Hooda said.

Quoting NCRB data, Hooda said, “Haryana has become one of the top states in the country in terms of crime. Haryana ranks second in the whole country in terms of murder and kidnapping rates. Haryana ranks first in the whole country in terms of theft. Similarly, the crime rate was much higher in Haryana as compared to the neighbouring state of Punjab.”

Talking about the crop loss compensation to farmers, Hooda said, “The government should give compensation to the farmers by getting a loss assessment done at the earliest. “We also oppose the 2 per cent market fee imposed by the state government on vegetables and fruits in the mandis. The Congress government had reduced this fee to zero and we urge the present government should also end this at the earliest,” he said.