Hooda, several Congress leaders detained during march to Raj Bhavan

Several Haryana Congress leaders, including former chief minister Bhupinder Sing Hooda and state party chief Kumari Selja, were detained by the Chandigarh Police as they marched towards the Raj Bhawan on Friday to protest against the Centre’s farm laws.

The Congress had planned to gherao the residence of Haryana Governor SN Arya as part of a nationwide protest call. The party observed the day as ‘Kisan Adhikar Diwas’ while etending support to the farmers protesting at Delhi’s borders.

Apart from Hooda and Selja, party affairs incharge of Haryana Vivek Bansal, spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, and former state ministers Capt Ajay Yadav, and Geeta Bhukkal, were detained by the police and later released.

“The arrest of Congressmen who took to the streets to support Annadata on Kisan Adhikar Diwas shows the dictatorial mindset of the BJP-JJP government. The government wants to crush the farmers and every voice raised in their support with repressive tactics,” Hooda said.

After holding a meeting at the party office in Sector-9, Congress leaders began marching towards the Raj Bhavan. However, they were stopped on the way. Several Congress leaders tried to break police cordon but were detained and taken into the buses to Sector 3 and Sector 17 police stations. Soon after they were released, many of them again started marching towards Raj Bhavan following which they were again stopped by the police and taken into custody.

Speaking to the media, Hooda said, “From the first day, we are standing against the three agricultural laws and in support of farmers. Let us see how many times this government will detain and arrest us. We will neither stop nor bow, till these three farm legislations are repealed”.

“Overall, our programme to gherao the Raj Bhavan was successful,” he added.

“We have been seeking time to meet the Governor on several occasions to request him to call a special session of the Assembly to discuss issues related to farmers. We want to bring a no-confidence motion against the government…But it is clear that the government does not want a discussion. The question arises that if all is well in the government, then why are they running away from the discussion in the House,” Hooda asked.

“We did manage to raise our voice…These tactics will not deter us from raising the voice of farmers and people of this country. We will continue to perform our duty as people’s elected representatives,” Bansal told The Indian Express.

HPCC chief, who led Friday’s protest, added, “It has become the habit of this government to snub each and every voice that questions its anti-people policies. The manner in which we were stopped from carrying out our peaceful demonstration shows the dictatorial mindset of this government”.