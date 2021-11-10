Hooda objects to the Haryana government’s meddling in university appointments

Haryana’s Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Wednesday, opposed the decision of the state government regarding recruitments for various posts — varying from Assistant Professor to Group C and D — in universities of Haryana.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Hooda said, “The recruitment in universities through Haryana Staff Selection Commission and Haryana Civil Service Commission is against the guidelines of UGC and New Education Policy 2020. While the Central government talks about giving more autonomy to universities through the new education policy, the state government is interfering in the same. In the last session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha, the issue of inter-district transfer of teaching and non-teaching staff of universities was raised by the Congress. At that time, the government had assured that it would not interfere in the functioning of the university, but it is clear that they are continuing to do so. If the universities are capable of appointing all the staff at their level as per requirement, then why is the government interfering in its functioning? The ruling parties do not refrain from conducting political programs in universities. Now the government is going to tamper with appointments in universities too? This will adversely affect the functioning of the institution and the level of education”.

He added, “Already, Haryana is lagging behind, when compared to other states, in the education system and there has also been a huge drop in the ranking of its universities in the last seven years. Our appeal is that instead of destroying autonomous institutions, the government should take back its decision. Otherwise, we will be forced to raise the issue in the Assembly. During BJP-JJP’s tenure, scams like paper leaks and jobs for cash in HSSC and HPSC recruitments were exposed continuously. These institutions have not been able to fulfil their responsibility of carrying out recruitments properly.”