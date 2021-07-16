Hooda cites NSSO figures, economic survey as Khattar trashes CMIE data

The ongoing war of words between Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his predecessor Bhupinder Singh Hooda over unemployment rate intensified Thursday with the Opposition leader laying out the NSSO data and the Economic Survey figures to claim that the BJP-JJP government in state was in a denial mode on joblessness.

“Chief Minister may try to run down data collected by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), but data from the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) – under Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme – also indicates that unemployment has turned into a crisis in Haryana. The latest Economic Survey of the state government shows that 8,81,679 people had registered for jobs, of which only 2,816 got employment. The NSSO data, released after the Lok Sabha elections, showed that the unemployment record of 45 years was broken during the BJP government. When the country had an unemployment rate of 6.1 per cent, Haryana’s was 8.6 per cent – higher than backward states like UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh,” Hooda said.

The Leader of Opposition was reacting to Khattar’s statement a day ago trashing the CMIE data. “The Leader of the Opposition refers to a report of an institution which doesn’t have any credibility. According to the March 2020 report of the National Statistical Organization, the unemployment rate in Haryana was seven per cent, between January and March, 2020, while the CMIE report showed it to be 23.7 per cent. Therefore, the rhetoric being made by Hooda on increase in unemployment rate is false and baseless,” Khattar had said.

Hooda, however, claimed that Haryana had an unemployment rate of only 2.8 percent during his tenure as CM and it “now has increased to 27.9 per cent”. He said that six years ago, the government had organized an investment summit in Gurgaon. “It was claimed that MoUs worth Rs 5.87 lakh crore have been signed but no investment is visible on the ground. No new project, no big industry and no employment was created. Government should tell what happened to those MoUs,” the Congress leader said.

Further targeting Khattar, he said, “At least 18 to 20 lakh educated youth had applied for recruitment when the government had released vacancies for 18,000 fourth class jobs. Not only this, about 25 lakh youth had applied when the government had released recruitment for 6,000 clerk posts. In the past, about 7000 youth had applied for just 10 posts of peons in Jagadhri court and 14,871 had applied for the raw recruitment of 13 posts of peons in Panipat court. Candidates holding BA, MA, MSc, MCom, M.Phil and PhD degrees from across the state are also applying for temporary posts of peons where the minimum qualification is class eight. But it is surprising that the government is not ready to accept that unemployment has taken a frightening form in Haryana”.

The Congress leader also accused the state government of misleading people about the airport near Meham and Sonepat Rail Coach Factory. “The Rail Coach Factory, which was approved for Sonipat during the Congress tenure, has been shifted to another state. At present, only a small repair centre is being built here. We had worked hard to get clearance after doing all the formalities like the location of the international airport, but the BJP also let the project go to another state. Huge projects worth thousands of crores were moved from Haryana to other states and the Haryana government remained silent,” he said.

Talking about the rising prices of petrol and diesel, Hooda said, there is a lot of anger among people. “The prices of most items of daily consumption are increasing and the common man is suffering, but the government is silent,” he said.

Hooda claimed that the Centre does not want to reduce the excise duty on petroleum products and the state government does not want to give any relief to people by lowering the VAT, which is double of what it was during the previous Congress regime.

The Congress, meanwhile, held statewide protests against the hike in prices of fuel, cooking gas and other essential commodities. State Congress chief Kumari Selja, who led the protest in Gurgaon, where she was joined by senior leader Ajay Singh Yadav, said the steep rise in the fuel prices is bound to burden the common people who are already facing hardships due to the Covid-19 pandemic.