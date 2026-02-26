Hooda moves adjournment motion to discuss jobs; Saini: in 10 yrs, Cong gave jobs to only 3,593 youths

The BJP and Congress legislators took a dig at each other levelling accusations of nepotism and irregularities in government recruitments. The issue sparked heated debate between the opposition and treasury benches during the adjournment motion moved by Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Wednesday, during the ongoing Budget session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

CM Nayab Singh Saini and cabinet minister for social justice and empowerment Krishan Kumar Bedi cited The Indian Express’ December 13, 2013 news report titled – “Relatives of politicians to chairman’s child, Haryana Civil Services all in family” and tore into the opposition’s accusations and attack on government recruitments. The news report had highlighted that at least two-thirds of the 30 candidates selected to Haryana Civil Service (HCS) posts that year were relatives of political leaders and influential bureaucrats.

“They [Congress] themselves caused irregularities, so whom would they hold accountable? During their tenure, nepotism and regional favoritism were rampant—jobs went to a niece’s son, an aunt’s nephew, or other relatives. The gangs working at that time had government protection. Our government has registered 26 FIRs against them so far”, Saini said. Saini added that “in 10 years, they [Congress] gave jobs to 3,593 young people. I just want to mention one year: from 2024 to 2025, over 3,000 youths were given jobs without any bribes or payments. In the 10 years before, our government has given jobs to 1,064 youths so far. During our 10 -year tenure, more than 11,000 youths have been employed without any bribes or expenses”.

Saini said “in our government today, candidates are given the right to check their answer sheets during government job exams. If they have any doubts, they can inspect their own copy. No such process existed in our predecessors’ tenure. Jobs were given to people who were not even qualified for them. Back then, selections were made for one person, but the job was given to someone else”.

After opposition uproar, Saini added, “I will have to show evidence. Look at this. I will also send it to you. There is even a High Court order”. Referring to a video of interview given by Congress leader Capt Ajay Singh Yadav to a news channel, Saini said that “he [Yadav] alleged that during the previous government, in one district, 50% of the jobs went to Hooda, 30% to Surjewala, and only 20% were left for the rest of Haryana”.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, today on the fourth day of ongoing budget session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha, moved an adjournment motion to discuss the irregularities in the recruitment processes of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) and Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC).

The motion stated that the recent recruitment process under the HSSC and HPSC has undergone a complete and systemic collapse, and the state’s recruitment machinery has been completely discredited. “Recently, 8,653 advertised posts have been withdrawn. Examinations for Gram Sachiv, Patwari, PGT Teacher, Constable, and Assistant Professor have been repeatedly cancelled due to paper leaks, procedural irregularities, and apparent criminal misconduct, and FIRs have been filed in cases involving the HSSC itself”, Hooda stated.

“The irregularities are so profound that the commissions are unable to even prepare their own question papers. In the recent question paper prepared by the HPSC, 32 questions in the Assistant Professor (Geography) paper were copied verbatim from the Bihar Public Service Commission, and 24 questions in the History paper were copied verbatim from the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission,” Hooda pointed out.

“The HPSC has now become a rejection commission. In the recently announced PGT Computer Science exam, only 39 out of 5,100 candidates were deemed eligible, meaning 97.7% of the posts remained vacant, with zero selections in the Mewat cadre. In the recently announced Assistant Professor (English) recruitment results, only 151 out of nearly 2,000 candidates were declared qualified, leaving 462 out of 613 posts vacant,” he added.