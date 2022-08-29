Hooda makes all efforts to ensure Haryana’s maximum participation in ‘Halla Bol’ rally

Months after getting a free hand to run party affairs in Haryana, former CM Bhupinder Hooda is doing it all to ensure maximum participation from Haryana in Congress’s proposed “Halla Bol” rally scheduled in Delhi on September 4.

Haryana’s role in the rally is important owing to the state’s proximity to the national capital. Hooda’s strongholds Rohtak, Sonipat and Jhajjar also fall in National Capital Region.

On Sunday, Hooda addressed party leaders and workers of five Lok Sabha constituencies of Haryana at his residence in Chandigarh to energise them for the upcoming rally in Delhi. He said there is a lot of anger among the people over the issue of inflation and there is tremendous enthusiasm towards the Congress’s rally.

Today’s meeting was attended by party MLAs, former MLAs, senior leaders and workers from Kurukshetra, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Ambala Lok Sabha circles. The meeting was convened by Hooda and state president Udai Bhan where responsibilities were assigned to party workers for the upcoming rally.

Hooda and Bhan said that party cadres were committed to making the rally a grand success. Hooda said the people of the state were facing problems such as inflation and unemployment. “By implementing a scheme such as Agnipath, the government is sprinkling salt on the wounds of the youth. The people of Haryana will raise their voice in Ramlila Maidan on all these issues,” Hooda said.

Bhan added that preparations are going on in Haryana on a war footing to make the rally a success. “Haryana will have the biggest participation. To ensure this, meetings are being held for all Lok Sabha constituencies,” Bhan said.