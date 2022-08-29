scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Hooda makes all efforts to ensure Haryana’s maximum participation in ‘Halla Bol’ rally

Haryana’s role in the rally is important owing to the state’s proximity to the national capital. Hooda’s strongholds Rohtak, Sonipat and Jhajjar also fall in National Capital Region.

On Sunday, Hooda addressed party leaders and workers of five Lok Sabha constituencies of Haryana at his residence in Chandigarh to energise them for the upcoming rally in Delhi. (Express File)

Months after getting a free hand to run party affairs in Haryana, former CM Bhupinder Hooda is doing it all to ensure maximum participation from Haryana in Congress’s proposed “Halla Bol” rally scheduled in Delhi on September 4.

Haryana’s role in the rally is important owing to the state’s proximity to the national capital. Hooda’s strongholds Rohtak, Sonipat and Jhajjar also fall in National Capital Region.

On Sunday, Hooda addressed party leaders and workers of five Lok Sabha constituencies of Haryana at his residence in Chandigarh to energise them for the upcoming rally in Delhi. He said there is a lot of anger among the people over the issue of inflation and there is tremendous enthusiasm towards the Congress’s rally.

Today’s meeting was attended by party MLAs, former MLAs, senior leaders and workers from Kurukshetra, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Ambala Lok Sabha circles. The meeting was convened by Hooda and state president Udai Bhan where responsibilities were assigned to party workers for the upcoming rally.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Something about the CongressPremium
Something about the Congress
Chris Evert needs everyone to listenPremium
Chris Evert needs everyone to listen
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes backPremium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of landPremium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Hooda and Bhan said that party cadres were committed to making the rally a grand success. Hooda said the people of the state were facing problems such as inflation and unemployment. “By implementing a scheme such as Agnipath, the government is sprinkling salt on the wounds of the youth. The people of Haryana will raise their voice in Ramlila Maidan on all these issues,” Hooda said.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

More from Chandigarh

Bhan added that preparations are going on in Haryana on a war footing to make the rally a success. “Haryana will have the biggest participation. To ensure this, meetings are being held for all Lok Sabha constituencies,” Bhan said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-08-2022 at 01:03:23 am
Next Story

One of the richest Ganesh mandals in Mumbai also has highest insurance cover

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

Premium
Teenage girl gang-raped in Thane, 3 arrested
Maharashtra

Teenage girl gang-raped in Thane, 3 arrested

Rahul remains 'No. 1', 'only' choice of Cong: Khurshid

Rahul remains 'No. 1', 'only' choice of Cong: Khurshid

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?
Bilkis Bano Case

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash
Scene Stealer

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country
Sunday Read

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 28: Latest News
Advertisement