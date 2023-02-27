scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Advertisement

Hooda-led panel proposes Legal guarantee of MSP, loan waiver to farmers

t stated: “The farmers will be given MSP with legal guarantee under C2 formula of Swaminathan Commission. Not only loan waiver, the party would work towards complete debt relief of farmers and making agriculture a profitable business.

The Committee on Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, formed under the leadership of Hooda, presented its draft in the session and gave detailed information about all the goals of the party. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
Hooda-led panel proposes Legal guarantee of MSP, loan waiver to farmers
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

In the ongoing Convention of Congress in Raipur, a committee headed by former Haryana Chief Minister Bupinder Singh Hooda has proposed a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) of crops and a loan waiver to the farmers.

The Committee on Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, formed under the leadership of Hooda, presented its draft in the session and gave detailed information about all the goals of the party. It stated: “The farmers will be given MSP with legal guarantee under C2 formula of Swaminathan Commission. Not only loan waiver, the party would work towards complete debt relief of farmers and making agriculture a profitable business. Along with this, agriculture will also be given government assistance and banking concessions like industry.”

In his address, Hooda said: “Due to the insensitivity of the current government, the farmer is today sad and agitated and is being forced to commit suicide. But the farmer is not destitute, the farmer is not poor, the farmer is silent but not lost his voice. The farmer is sleeping, but not dead. When the sweat of the farmers falls on the ground, mother earth turns it into gold, but when the blood of the farmer mixes with the soil, a revolution is born. The Congress party shares the voice and sufferings of the farmers.”

Also Read
Residents hold candle light march against ban on share wise registration ...
Mann: Had warned Badal Sr he would face consequences of blind love for son
Pick-and-drop at UT rly station: Pvt vehicles get extra 4 minutes of free...
SIT files challan in Kotkapura firing case, Sukhbir Singh Badal & Sumedh ...

Hooda committee’s draft insisted that the country cannot progress without improving the condition of the farmers and giving farmers the right and law of MSP is most important. It mentioned: “Buying agricultural produce at a price less than MSP should be a punishable offence. Not only this, the price of the crop should be fixed by adding 50% profit on C2 cost, as recommended in 2010 by the Swaminathan Commission and the Group of CMs headed by Hooda.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 27-02-2023 at 01:05 IST
Next Story

Delhi Confidential: Saying It With Selfie

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close