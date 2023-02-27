Hooda-led panel proposes Legal guarantee of MSP, loan waiver to farmers

In the ongoing Convention of Congress in Raipur, a committee headed by former Haryana Chief Minister Bupinder Singh Hooda has proposed a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) of crops and a loan waiver to the farmers.

The Committee on Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, formed under the leadership of Hooda, presented its draft in the session and gave detailed information about all the goals of the party. It stated: “The farmers will be given MSP with legal guarantee under C2 formula of Swaminathan Commission. Not only loan waiver, the party would work towards complete debt relief of farmers and making agriculture a profitable business. Along with this, agriculture will also be given government assistance and banking concessions like industry.”

In his address, Hooda said: “Due to the insensitivity of the current government, the farmer is today sad and agitated and is being forced to commit suicide. But the farmer is not destitute, the farmer is not poor, the farmer is silent but not lost his voice. The farmer is sleeping, but not dead. When the sweat of the farmers falls on the ground, mother earth turns it into gold, but when the blood of the farmer mixes with the soil, a revolution is born. The Congress party shares the voice and sufferings of the farmers.”

Hooda committee’s draft insisted that the country cannot progress without improving the condition of the farmers and giving farmers the right and law of MSP is most important. It mentioned: “Buying agricultural produce at a price less than MSP should be a punishable offence. Not only this, the price of the crop should be fixed by adding 50% profit on C2 cost, as recommended in 2010 by the Swaminathan Commission and the Group of CMs headed by Hooda.”