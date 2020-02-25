‘Hooda introduced permits to allow 12 liquor bottles at home, we streamlined it’

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala at Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Monday. (Photo: Jaipal Singh) Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala at Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Monday. (Photo: Jaipal Singh)

With the opposition slamming the BJP-JJP government over the new excise policy, saying it will encourage liquor addiction among youths, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala Monday claimed that permit to keep 12 bottles of liquor at home was introduced by the Congress regime 15 years back when Bhupinder Singh Hooda was the chief minister.

“We have not allowed addition of even a single bottle. Hooda introduced this system when he had become CM the first time. We have just streamlined it,” said Dushyant while speaking to the journalists soon after the second day of Budget Session.

Dushyant, who also holds excise portfolio in the Khattar government, said that the clause related to permission to keep 12 bottles of liquor at home has been repeated during past 15 years.

Hooda, who is the leader of Opposition in the state assembly, had on Sunday demanded withdrawal of the new policy, terming it as a “recipe for disaster”. He had said that the excise policy will push lakhs of youths into addiction. State Congress chief Kumari Selja had said that the decision of the government to reduce the prices of beer, allowing the bars in Gurugram, Faridabad and Panchkula to open till 1 am and giving permission to keep liquor boxes in house “shows the intent of the government is not to fight drug menace, but to encourage addiction”.

Dushyant said that the BJP-JJP government has created the provision of online permits at the fee of Rs 1,000 to keep liquor at homes for social functions like marriage or birthday party. According to Dushyant, earlier this fee was just Rs 500. “Such permits are not for the life but only for 24 hours. After that period, there is requirement of applying for the fresh permit. These permits are just to reduce unnecessary pressure on officials,” he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that they have decided to impose heavy penalties on the owners of distilleries for illegal sell of liquor which includes fine up to Rs 5 lakh and cancellation of license.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.