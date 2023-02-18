scorecardresearch
Hooda: Haryana must conduct fair probe into Bhiwani killings

While interacting with mediapersons after the meeting, Hooda said that the Congress is fully prepared to raise issues related to the public during the upcoming Budget Session.

Haryana leader of opposition and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda chaired a meeting at New Delhi. (Express Photo)
Haryana leader of opposition and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda Friday chaired a meeting of Congress’ Farmers and Agriculture Group’s meeting at New Delhi.

“A meeting of Congress Legislature Party will be held on February 19, before the session to discuss issues in detail. Recovering burnt bodies of two men in Loharu of Bhiwani was a very serious issue. This incident has once again made it clear that there is no such thing as law and order in the state. The government should take cognisance of the matter and conduct a fair investigation and take prompt action,” Hooda said.

First published on: 18-02-2023 at 05:33 IST
