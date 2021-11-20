Bhupinder Singh Hooda demands withdrawal of FIRs on farmers, compensation for kin of victims

Opposition in Haryana Assembly and former Chief Minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Friday welcomed the Union government’s decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws calling it a victory of the farmers’ long struggle and satyagraha. Later in the evening, Hooda travelled to Palwal toll plaza where he personally congratulated the protesting farmers. “The government should now discuss the remaining issues of the farmer, as well. At the same time, it should make plans to make agriculture profitable for the farmers. The government should make such policies so that the losses of the farmers are reduced and they benefit,” Hooda said.

Talking about the FIRs registered against farmers, Hooda said, “All the cases filed against the farmers during the agitation should be withdrawn. The Haryana government should now also come forward to help families of farmers who lost their lives during the movement, the way the Congress government in Punjab has given financial assistance and government jobs to the families of the victims. We have given a financial assistance of two lakh rupees each to the families of farmers who died during the protests on behalf of Congress Legislature Party and has repeatedly appealed to the government to extend financial help.”

Contacted, deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala, said that he shall get in touch with the Union government to get the FIRs registered against farmers in Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh withdrawn.

‘Repeal of laws should be seen as gift from PM’

New Delhi: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday said the decision to repeal the three farm laws should be seen as a gift from the primes minister to protesting farmer. He also appealed to the protesting farmers to return to their homes.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Gurupurab, announced that there farm laws will be repealed in the coming Winter session of Parliament.