Hooda challenges Khattar to contest Baroda bypoll

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday challenged Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to contest the forthcoming Baroda Vidhan Sabha bypoll.

“I would be willing to take on the chief minister, if he is confident to seek vote on the performance of his government,” Hooda said in a statement.

“If the government is confident of its development work, CM Khattar should come in as the candidate in Baroda by-election. If Khattar contests the by-election, I am ready to contest against him. Let the Baroda by-election decide if people are satisfied with the development work and vote on the popularity of the government, instead of 2024,” Hooda said.

“Today the people of the country and Haryana are troubled by five Cs. While the whole country is worried about China and corona, the people of Haryana are also additionally hit by the monsters of corruption, crime and casteism,” Hooda added.

The Leader of Opposition termed Khattar’s statement in Baroda “irresponsible”. Khattar had said “if the people of Baroda want a stake in the government, they should vote for the BJP”.

“Chief Minister holds a constitutional office and should not make such an irresponsible statement. He should have assured the people of Baroda that all parts of the state are equal for the government. The government is obliged to develop the Baroda area, like any other part of the state,” Hooda said.

“The truth is that not only Baroda, BJP government has no major work to show in the whole of Haryana. BJP government increased the debt on the state from Rs 60,000 crore to Rs 2 lakh crore. Despite this, it did not establish any major university, medical college, big institute, big industry, new railway line or metro line in its entire tenure,” Hooda said.

Hooda also demanded that the families of two policemen who were assassinated in Sonipat should be given an ex-gratia support of Rs 1 crore each and one member of the family should be given a government job.

