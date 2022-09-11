Hooda: Centre move to ban export of broken rice anti-farmer

Haryana leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday termed the Centre’s decision to impose 20 per cent duty on export of non-basmati rice and ban on export of broken rice as an “anti-farmer move”.

Demanding immediate withdrawal of the decision, Hooda said, “Farmers will not be able to benefit from the high prices of food grains in the international market due to the Russia-Ukraine war. The BJP-JJP government of the state should also start paddy procurement from September 20.”

While answering media queries in Rohtak on Saturday regarding the Maruti unit to be set up in Kharkhoda, Hooda said, “Approval for the project was given during the Congress government itself. An in-principle agreement was reached on this during my visit to Japan as CM. We had a detailed dialogue for investment in Manesar, Rohtak and Kharkhoda, during the Congress government, but it got delayed by eight years due to BJP and BJP-JJP governments”.

Responding to a question about the names of MLAs coming up in recruitment scams, Hooda said, “In Haryana, jobs are being sold like goods at groceries store. Open bidding of jobs is being carried out in this government and ironically the government is calling this transparency. Congress had demanded a CBI probe into the recruitment scam, under the supervision of the sitting judge of HC. However, the demand was not accepted.”

Talking about the Sonali Phogat murder case, he said, “The government is running away from a CBI probe”.

On SYL issue, Hooda said that Haryana has full right over water. “Haryana has won the case in the Supreme Court. Providing water to the state is the job of the central and state governments. If Punjab government is not providing water, then Haryana should file a contempt case in the SC.”